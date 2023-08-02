Hrithik Roshan calls Saba Azad ‘winter girl’ as he shares picture from their Argentina vacation

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are currently on a holiday in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Hrithik has now shared his first post from their vacation on Instagram. He called Saba a ‘winter girl’ as he clicked a selfie with her. Also read: Hrithik Roshan poses for Saba Azad while holidaying in Argentina, she calls him her ‘hippo heart’

Hrithik Roshan has shared a picture with Saba Azad.

Hrithik captioned the picture, “Winter girl (snowflake emoji) #buenosaires #staycurious #adventureon.” While Saba is seen in a black overcoat with her curly hair on both sides, Hrithik is seen in an unshaved look, wearing a cap.

Reactions to Hrithik Roshan's post

Hrithik's Koi... Mil Gaya co-star Preity Zinta commented on his post, “We miss you guys.” A fan teased Hrithik, saying, “Looks like someone is into girls with curly hair.” Another called Saba “Lucky Girl.” One more commented, “Hrithik looks genuinely happy.” “So beautiful @hrithikroshan ull make such a lovely couple,” said yet another fan. A comment also read: “Everything is temporary but Hrithik sir cap is permanent.”

Hrithik and Saba Azad have been together since quite some time and are often spotted together at film parties, events as well as lunch and dinner outings. His ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Aly Goni also bond well with Saba.

Hrithik's upcoming films

Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter. On Monday, he wished Siddharth on his birthday by sharing a picture from the sets. Taking to Twitter, Hrithik wrote along with the picture, “Here’s to a filmmaker, friend and my favourite ‘fighter’ to have creative arguments with. Happy birthday Sid!"

Siddharth Anand, fresh from the success of Pathaan, is collaborating with Hrithik for the third time after their 2019 film War and 2014 film Bang Bang. The aerial action thriller also stars Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25 next year.

Hrithik will also be seen in War 2 but the film will not be directed by Siddharth Anand but is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

