Hrithik Roshan poses for Saba Azad while holidaying in Argentina, she calls him her ‘hippo heart’

Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad are currently vacationing in Argentina. Saba took to her Instagram page to share their location along with two selfies from their outing to a restaurant in Buenos Aires. Hrithik is currently also working on his action film, Fighter. Also read: Hrithik Roshan was worried he'd get a tan while filming for Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: Ameesha Patel Saba Azad has shared two selfies with Hrithik Roshan.

Sharing a solo picture of Hrithik in a black sleeveless T-shirt and a matching cap, Saba wrote on her Instagram Stories, “My hippo heart.” Hrithik is seen at a restaurant with a cake and a drink in front of him. She also shared a selfie with Hrithik from another restaurant and captioned it, “Buenos Dias.” Both of them are seen in winter clothes and woolen caps in the picture.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are in Argentina.

More about Saba Azad

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for more than a year now. The two got into a relationship years after Hrithik divorced his first wife, Sussanne Khan. The ex couple continue to remain friends and co-parent their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne, who is dating Aly Goni, is also friends with Saba.

Saba Azad is one half of electro funk band Madboy/Mink and occasionally shares glimpses of her gigs on Instagram. She is an actor too and was last in the second season of web series Rocket Boys this year.

Hrithik Roshan's projects

Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter which will have him starring opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time. The film will release in January next year.

According to ANI, Hrithik will also be performing with his War co-star Vaani Kapoor on their UK tour 'Stars On Fire' in London & Leeds. It will take place on September 1 at OVO Arena, Wembley, London, and September 2 at First Direct Arena, Leeds.

Excited about reuniting with Hrithik, Vaani told ANI, "It's a special moment and feeling to share the stage with Hrithik Roshan. He is immensely talented and I am elated at this opportunity to set the stage on fire alongside him. Hrithik is not only an exceptional performer but also an inspiration. I can't wait to create unforgettable moments and give our fans an electrifying experience they will cherish forever."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON