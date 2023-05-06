Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad watch movie with his son; actor reacts as paparazzi asks him to pose with girlfriend

Actor-couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad stepped out for a date night in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video of the duo exiting a theatre in Juhu on Friday night. Hrithik's younger son Hridhaan Roshan also accompanied his father and Saba Azad. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad step out for a date in their most classic avatars, look stylish in black)

For the outing, Hrithik opted for a black T-shirt, an olive green jacket, khaki pants, black shoes, and a cap. Saba wore a cropped black T-shirt, denims and shoes. She also opted for a bag. As they exited the building, the two were seen having a conversation.

A photographer fell down and both the actors asked him to be careful. Hrithik then asked the paparazzi, "Aap log bhaag ke aaye hai kya (Did you run and come)?" When the photographers asked him to pose for the camera along with Saba, he said, "Next time dete hai yaar (Will pose next time)." Both of them left the venue together in the same car.

Last month, Hrithik and Saba enjoyed some quality time over food at a restaurant in Mumbai. Both the actors twinned in black outfits. While Hrithik chose a black T-shirt under a shirt, Saba wore a sleeveless black gown. Hrithik greeted the paparazzi before making his way to the car with his girlfriend.

Previously, they attended the NMACC event together in Mumbai. Recently, Hrithik also attended the special screening of Rocket Boys 2, in which Saba played an important role. Hrithik and Saba made public appearances together since last year. Saba also spends quality time with Hrithik's family.

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship started after they were spotted out on a dinner date in February last year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. All speculations on their relationship were set at rest after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in last May. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan.

Fans will see Hrithik next in Fighter, directed by Siddarth Anand. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Fighter is homage to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. The film, backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, will arrive in theatres on January 25, 2024.

Hrithik was last seen in the neo-noir action crime thriller Vikram Vedha, the Hindi adaptation of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. He will also be seen in the sequel of War, though, he has not made any official comment till date. As per reports, Jr NTR is the latest addition to the cast.

