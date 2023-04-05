Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad step out for a date in their most classic avatars, look stylish in black

After making a stunning joint appearance at the NMACC gala during the weekend, Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad were out for a date night on Tuesday. The two were seen twinning in black as they were captured by the paparazzi upon their exit from a Mumbai restaurant. They have been in a relationship since last year. Also read: Hrithik Roshan wins hearts as photo of him holding Saba Azad's heels at event emerges online: 'Love how casually he...' Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad seen walking out of a restaurant on Tuesday. (Varinder Chawla)

A paparazzo account shared a video of Hrithik and Saba on Instagram. Many showered them with heart emoticons and heart eyes emojis in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Hrithik has suddenly become this 18yrs old lover boy of college reminds me of kaho nah pyar hai.” Another commented, “But they look good together you guys hating on this couple are just jealous.”

Hrithik is currently winning praise for his gesture at the NMACC gala as a new picture from the event surfaced online this week. It shows Hrithik casually holding Saba's heels while talking to a guest, while Saba is not seen in the picture and was spotted barefoot in another picture from the event.

At the NMACC gala on Saturday, Hrithik and Saba were spotted together in their stylish avatars. While Hrithik was in a black kurta pyjama paired with a black jacket, Saba was in an Indo-western gown with a thigh-high slit, paired with heels. Hrithik had even shared their pictures on Instagram along with the caption, “With lady in red.”

On Tuesday, Hrithik was also confirmed as the lead actor in War 2, to be directed by Ayan Mukerji of Brahmastra fame. The original War was made in 2019 and directed by Siddharth Anand, who is currently basking in the success of Pathaan. Overwhelmed by the response for the film, Hrithik had said back then, "We wanted to make a film that raises the bar of action films in India and could truly compete with the best of action spectacles being made in the West."

Hrithik is currently working on Siddharth's aerial action entertainer Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone. It will hit screens around Republic Day next year.

