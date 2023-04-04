Hrithik Roshan wins hearts as photo of him holding Saba Azad's heels at event emerges online: 'Love how casually he...'

Actor-couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad recently attended the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. A new photo featuring the duo has emerged online. In the picture, Hrithik is seen holding Saba's heels in the background as she posed for a picture with a guest. This gesture of the actor has garnered praise from his fans. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan posts pics from NMACC event with his 'lady in red' Saba Azad) Hrithik Roshan holding Saba Azad's heels.

Taking to Instagram, fashion designer Amit Aggarwal shared a bunch of pictures from the NMACC event. In the first picture, Saba Azad posed with Amit for the camera. Saba, who wore a red fusion gown, was barefoot as she rested her hand on Amit's shoulder. The designer opted for a blue and black outfit, while he held Saba.

In the picture, Hrithik stood at the back of the room talking to a someone. He was holding Saba's beige pair of heels. For the event, Hrithik opted for a black ensemble – kurta paired with pyjamas. Reacting to this picture, a fan wrote, "Love how @hrithikroshan is oh so casually holding those sandals!" One more said, "And also that @hrithikroshan is carrying his bae's heels in his hand... Awww." Another comment read, “Hrithik holding her shoes is (clapping hands emojis).” One more person said, “Best part here is Hrithik holding her sandals.”

The post also featured Saba giving different poses and the process of making her outfit. She also posed with Hrithik in one of the pictures. A part of the caption read, "For the second day of @nmacc.india, we custom-made this saree-gown for Saba Azad (@sabazad) which was an ode to the intricacies of Indian craftsmanship and textiles but with a contemporary spin. It marries two textiles — a vintage banarasi brocade crafted in gold threads and a structured body."

It also added, “The bustier is pleated with signature unique material and structured along the bust to sculpt the body. This moulding flows into the sleeves as well. But it’s the draping technique of the banarasi that blurs the distinction between a saree and a gown.”

After the event, both Saba and Hrithik shared pictures from the event on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, Hrithik captioned the post, "With lady in red." Posting the same set of pictures, Saba wrote, "Ro and Sa's night out!!" Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship started after they were spotted out on a dinner date in February last year.

Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. All speculations on their relationship were set at rest after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan.

