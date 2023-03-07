Hrithik Roshan says no to 'rang' and 'bhang' on Holi, indulges in family workout with Suzzanne Khan and sons. Watch

Actor Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and posted a glimpse of his unique Holi celebration. He and his family, including sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan skipped the celebration with colours and opted for a family workout session. They were also joined by Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni. Also read: Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand wrap up Fighter schedule, share video. Watch

In the video, posted by the actor, Hrithik appeared holding a table tennis bat. While one of his sons played with him, the other was seen lighting weights. Others, including the actor's cousins, were busy while doing lunges. Sussanne, who was in a corner, was working out too. Arslan was seen with them as well.

Sharing the video, Hrithik wrote in the caption of the video, “No rang or bhang, just sweat n fun! A customized whole gang Holi morning workout by @swapneelhazare! Happy Holi beautiful people! How’s your Holi going?” Responding to it, Sussanne Khan commented, "Best Holi ever.”

A fan wrote in the comments, “I’m a fan but this is so weird and boring lol at least colours laga ke workout kar lete and pool mein exercises kar lete (you could have put some colours or atleast get into a pool).” “What a fit family,” added another one. Someone else said, “Kitne boring ho gaye ho yar (How boring).”

Meanwhile, Hrithik's girlfriend, actor-singer Saba Azad wasn't a part of the video. Hrithik recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of his upcoming Fighter. He posted a short video to announce the same. It featured him inside an airplane, filled with the cast and crew of Fighter.

All of them cheered with the word ‘Fighter’ as director Siddharth Anand and Hrithik joined them in the front row of the airplane. It ended with the announcement, 'It's a schedule wrap!' Backed by Viacom 18 Studios, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb and Anku Pande, Fighter marks first collaboration between Hrithik and Deepika Padukone. It also stars Anil Kapoor.

Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. It was the Hindi remake of Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan's 2017 Tamil film of the same name.

