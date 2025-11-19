Hrithik Roshan shares a light-hearted moment with paparazzi at Mumbai airport: ‘Aaj kis khushi mein aa gaye aap’

Actor Hrithik Roshan was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning, where a brief but cheerful exchange between him and the paparazzi quickly became the highlight of the day. The actor, who was flying to Dubai to attend a high-profile event, arrived in his usual calm, understated style. Hrithik Roshan interacted with paparazzi at Mumbai airport before heading to Dubai.

Hrithik interacts with photographers

As photographers rushed towards him, Hrithik paused and joked, “Aaj kis khushi mein aa gaye aap? (How come you are here today)” The paparazzi laughed and replied that they were on their regular airport duty, tracking the movements of celebrities. When they requested him to slow down for clearer pictures, the actor responded playfully, “Ruk kar karu kya yaar? (Wjat should I do af” The photographers said they weren’t getting good shots, following which Hrithik smiled, stepped back, and struck a few steady poses, much to everyone’s delight.

The actor has also been navigating a personal moment of grief recently with the passing of his former mother-in-law, Zareen Khan. Hrithik attended the prayer, offering heartfelt condolences to the family. Hrithik said, “It has been my privilege to love and be loved by you.”

Hrithik's latest projects

Hrithik’s most recent release, War 2, which also starred Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, arrived with enormous expectations, following the blockbuster success of the first film. Despite a powerful action scale and star presence, the film fell short of its projected box-office targets. While it performed decently in its opening week, the momentum tapered earlier than expected, leading to collections that industry trackers considered underwhelming for a franchise of its scale.

Even as War 2 settles into its post-theatrical phase, Hrithik is already looking ahead at an ambitious slate. The most eagerly awaited project is Krrish 4, in which he will not only reprise his iconic superhero role but is also expected to take a major creative leap, his directorial debut. Krrish 4 is expected to go on floors in mid-2026 and is looking for a 2027 release.