Hrithik Roshan shows off 8-pack bod amid filming for Fighter, fan says 'his abs have abs'. See pics

Hrithik Roshan has one of the fittest bodies in Bollywood. On Monday, he served some inspiration by sharing a few pictures of his chiselled 8-pack abs on Instagram. He lifted his black tee to show off his abs and captioned the post, “Alright. Let’s go. #2023.” The actor is currently working on his next, Fighter, opposite Deepika Padukone. Also read: Hrithik Roshan says being a star is burden: 'It is unhealthy in many, many ways'

Hrithik is seen standing in front of the mirror as he lifts his tee to show off his body. The pictures are clicked in a gym and show him in a black cap and black tee and track pants. He is seen in a clean shaven look.

Hrithik Roshan shared new pictures of himself.

Varun Dhawan reacted to his caption, “Okay then”. A fan wrote, “sir bas 2 dedo (give me 2 abs). Another said, “Monday se diet ok?” One also commented, ”Bro’s abs have abs." One more cheered for him saying, “Old Hrithik is back.” A comment also read: “Can u believe this man is 48 years old.” Another comment read: “And this is the post of the day in Instagram”.

Hrithik will be seen next opposite Deepika Padukone, who is currently stealing attention for her glamorous appearance in the song Besharam Rang from Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. They will be seen together in Siddharth's next, Fighter, which is slated to hit the theatres in January 2024. The film also stars Anil Kapoor. Two months ago, Hrithik had shared a picture on his Instagram stories and announced that he has kickstarted the shooting of the film.

Hrithik was last seen in Pushkar Gayathri's Vikram Vedha. The film couldn't fulfil the expectations at the box office. Talking about the same, he told Galatta Plus in an interview, “Of course, there are different parts of me that are conflicted about what I should learn from this, and I think it’ll dawn on me much later, but right now I know that it is not, maybe, something that people like to see me do.”

“Maybe I am taking myself too seriously. I think I should.. Maybe I’m not allowed to do roles where I’m not catering to my fans who want to see me in a certain film, with a certain backdrop, in a certain way," he added.

