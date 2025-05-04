ChatGPT gets is so wrong: AI uses baby pics of Hrithik, Shraddha Kapoor, Preity to imagine how they’d look like in 2025

There have been many videos over the years when artificial intelligence gave fans a glimpse of what celebrities would look like when they attain a certain age. However, now a fan edit video has shown how AI can also get it wrong. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan unfazed by bad reviews to US tour, poses for a happy selfie with Saba Azad and Sophie Choudry) Hrithik Roshan looks completely different than what AI had imagined him.

How AI imagined Hrithik Roshan vs how he looks now

Taking to Instagram, a social media user cinee.edits, shared an edited video in which a photo of a celebrity has been shown as a kid, in an AI edit and then as they actually look now.

The latest clip is of actor Hrithik Roshan. He is seen as a young boy, and then the AI edit shows him as an old man, aged 51. The next bunch of pictures showed how fit he really is now at the age of 51.

Glimpse at Preity Zinta, Shraddha Kapoor's AI edit too

In a similar way, another video showed actor Preity Zinta as a child, then in an AI edit and how she looks now at the age of 50. A clip showed actor Shraddha Kapoor as a cute young girl, only to be turned old by AI at the age of 38. The video ends with clips of Shraddha now, clearly much younger looking than what ChatGPT imagined.

Fans joke about AI edits

Reacting to the videos, a fan said, "Power of fitness and diet." A person wrote, "Ageing like a fine wine." "Even Dharma Production got it wrong in Veer-Zaara while portraying her in the 50s," read a comment. "Hence proved AI is also not 100% right," commented an Instagram user.

About Hrithik, Preity, Shraddha's films

Fans will see Hrithik next in Ayan Mukerji's War 2 alongside NTR Jr. Preity is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. This project marks an important milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus. Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol are also part of the movie.

Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2 opposite Rajkummar Rao. Recently, the makers of the Stree franchise announced the release date for the third instalment of this horror-comedy film. Amar Kaushik directed the film, which is slated for a 2027 release.