Hrithik Roshan unfazed by bad reviews to US tour, poses for a happy selfie with Saba Azad and Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry with Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan

On Sunday, Sophie took to Instagram and shared some pictures from her US visit. In one of the pictures, Sophie was seen posing with Saba as Hrithik clicked a selfie of them together. They were seen at a restaurant enjoying delicious food and coffee. The couple was all smiles as they posed for the picture. Hrithik was seen wearing a blue T-shirt paired with a black jacket, while Saba was seen wearing a white crop top. Sharing the pictures, Sophie wrote, "When the heart & stomach are full," with the hashtag "Friends like family".

A disappointing US tour?

Hrithik recently travelled to the United States for a fan meet-and-greet event as part of Rangotsav. The actor was accompanied by his girlfriend and fellow actor Saba. During their trip, Saba shared several photos of them on social media, giving a glimpse of their daily activities, including coffee dates and shopping adventures.

However, the response to the tour and meet and greet was not all positive. Several fans voiced their disappointment at the management and how many did not even get to meet the actor at all.

A few even complained how Hrithik simply danced to a couple songs and how the entire was giving fans Fyre Festival-level deja vu. “Hrithiks tour has been a complete MESS. Idk why he even did it and he should cancel his dates and refund his tickets because this is getting ridiculous and desperate. It’s a terribly BAD look. Edit: there’s also supposed to be a meet and greet aspect to this so people are paying not just to watch him on stage but to actually meet him, chat and take pics together. Issue is is that Hrithik simply comes late and has refused to attend any of the meet and greets. He dances for a bit and leaves,” read a comment on Reddit.

Clarification from management

However, the management behind the tour later clarified, “These claims are baseless and done with a malicious intent under the disguise of anonymous accounts. We have real people testimony all across social media to back our claims, Hrithik has fulfilled all his obligations across the 5 cities we have visited so far.”

The statement further read, “In each location we have done anywhere between 150 to 200 pictures & meet and greets with Hrithik, who has been gracious to oblige all fans. The audience turnout and feedback has been exceptional, this is the first Rangotsav that witnessed a strength of close to 50K across ticket sales, vendors and sponsors.”

Hrithik Roshan's upcoming movies

Hrithik will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's War 2. The action thriller is the sixth instalment of Aditya Chopra's YRF spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The film marks Jr NTR's Bollywood debut, with him playing the role of the villain. Kiara Advani will be seen as the female lead. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14.

Apart from this, Hrithik is all set to step into the shoes of a director with Krrish 4. Talking about directing the film, the actor said during a fan meet-and-greet, "I can’t tell you how nervous I am. I need all the encouragement I possibly can." As fans cheered for him, he said, "I’ll take all the love back with me."