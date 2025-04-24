Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina reveals shouting at him when she wanted to return home from rehab for alcoholism

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been candid about her past battle with alcoholism. Now, she has revealed that she yelled at her younger brother when he refused to let her come home without completing the rehab course. Also read: Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina recalls fighting alcoholism for 28 days in ‘worse than normal rehab' During the interview, Sunaina called Hrithik her “biggest cheerleader”.

Hrithik Roshan's sister on about rehab struggles

In a recent conversation with News18 Showsha, Sunaina looked back at the difficult time in her life when she was undergoing treatment for alcohol addiction. She even revealed that Hrithik was the one who stressed why it is important for her to complete the rehab course.

She said, “There was a time when only family members were allowed to call us and that was the time when I really fought with my brother over the phone. After years, I yelled and screamed at him that I want to come back home. He was like, ‘You are not coming back home. You have to finish this course and only then, come back home’. It was very very tough... Let her be there, let her go through these tough times because only then will she come out of it.”

During the interview, Sunaina called Hrithik her “biggest cheerleader” despite being her younger brother. She shared, “Hrithik is my biggest cheerleader. He is always happy and he is one person I need validation from. Because even though he is younger to me, he is still my little brother and I just look up to him in so may different ways. The way he works out, they way he is so disciplined, consistent, hard working. He has a knee problem but he will go and dance and finish it off, no matter how much pain he is in. He has been very inspiring for me too.”

Sunaina’s struggle with alcoholism

Earlier in an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Sunaina opened up about her struggle with alcohol, calling it the worst phase of her life. She revealed that her credit cards were taken away and recalled her time in rehab, where she was grilled by 5-6 counsellors. She said, “It was tough. Alcoholism is when you don’t have control over your drinking. I was going through a very difficult time. I was very emotionally vulnerable, and to numb my emotions, I started drinking. I think it was the worst phase of my life. I had fallen off beds and injured myself. It’s a very vicious cycle to be in. For a couple of months, I wasn’t given any money, my credit cards were taken away, and it was a very unpleasant situation for me to be in”.

Sunaina began her career as a producer with the film Krazzy 4 and later produced her brother Hrithik’s film Kites, which failed to perform well at the box office. Meanwhile, Hrithik will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial War 2. The film will also feature Jr NTR as the antagonist. It is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, and the release date is yet to be finalised.