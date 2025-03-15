Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina recalls fighting alcoholism for 28 days in ‘worse than normal rehab'

Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina Roshan, in an interview with Siddharth Kanan, opened up about her struggle with alcohol, calling it the worst phase of her life. She revealed that her credit cards were taken away and recalled her time in rehab, where she was grilled by 5-6 counsellors. Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan opens up on her time in rehab dealing with alcohol addiction.

Sunaina Roshan's struggle with alcoholism

Speaking about the challenges she faced when she became addicted to alcohol, Sunaina said, "It was tough. Alcoholism is when you don’t have control over your drinking. I was going through a very difficult time. I was very emotionally vulnerable, and to numb my emotions, I started drinking. I think it was the worst phase of my life. I had fallen off beds and injured myself. It’s a very vicious cycle to be in. For a couple of months, I wasn’t given any money, my credit cards were taken away, and it was a very unpleasant situation for me to be in."

Sunaina recalls her time in rehab

She further recalled how she sat her parents down and asked them to find a good rehab so she could recover. However, before her parents could even begin searching, she found a rehab herself and booked herself in. Talking about her time there, she said, "It’s a 28-day course, and it’s not like a normal rehab. Basically, any kind of addiction is treated there. It was a 28-day programme where 5-6 counsellors were grilling you. It was worse than normal rehab. I don’t know what normal rehab is like, but this was in one room, for 89 hours. They were just grilling you."

Sunaina further shared that she had no access to her phone while undergoing treatment for alcoholism and was not allowed to have other potentially addictive items, including sugar and perfumes. She also recalled that after leaving rehab, she learned about her father’s cancer diagnosis, which left her unable to sleep one night. She ended up in a washroom, calling her doctors for help.

Sunaina began her career as a producer with the film Krazzy 4 and later produced her brother Hrithik's film Kites, which failed to perform well at the box office.