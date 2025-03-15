Menu Explore
Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina recalls fighting alcoholism for 28 days in ‘worse than normal rehab'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Riya Sharma
Mar 15, 2025 08:46 AM IST

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan opens up on how her family took her credit cards away during her struggle with alcoholism. 

Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina Roshan, in an interview with Siddharth Kanan, opened up about her struggle with alcohol, calling it the worst phase of her life. She revealed that her credit cards were taken away and recalled her time in rehab, where she was grilled by 5-6 counsellors.

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan opens up on her time in rehab dealing with alcohol addiction.

(Also Read: Hrithik Roshan writes beautiful note for ex-wife Sussanne Khan: ‘I remember 20 years ago…’)

Sunaina Roshan's struggle with alcoholism

Speaking about the challenges she faced when she became addicted to alcohol, Sunaina said, "It was tough. Alcoholism is when you don’t have control over your drinking. I was going through a very difficult time. I was very emotionally vulnerable, and to numb my emotions, I started drinking. I think it was the worst phase of my life. I had fallen off beds and injured myself. It’s a very vicious cycle to be in. For a couple of months, I wasn’t given any money, my credit cards were taken away, and it was a very unpleasant situation for me to be in."

Sunaina recalls her time in rehab

She further recalled how she sat her parents down and asked them to find a good rehab so she could recover. However, before her parents could even begin searching, she found a rehab herself and booked herself in. Talking about her time there, she said, "It’s a 28-day course, and it’s not like a normal rehab. Basically, any kind of addiction is treated there. It was a 28-day programme where 5-6 counsellors were grilling you. It was worse than normal rehab. I don’t know what normal rehab is like, but this was in one room, for 89 hours. They were just grilling you."

Sunaina further shared that she had no access to her phone while undergoing treatment for alcoholism and was not allowed to have other potentially addictive items, including sugar and perfumes. She also recalled that after leaving rehab, she learned about her father’s cancer diagnosis, which left her unable to sleep one night. She ended up in a washroom, calling her doctors for help.

Sunaina began her career as a producer with the film Krazzy 4 and later produced her brother Hrithik’s film Kites, which failed to perform well at the box office. Meanwhile, Hrithik will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s directorial War 2. The film, which also stars Kiara Advani, will feature Jr NTR as the antagonist. It is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, and the release date is yet to be finalised.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
