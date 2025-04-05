Hrithik Roshan opens up about making directorial debut with Krrish 4: ‘Can’t tell you how nervous I am’

Hrithik Roshan on directing Krrish 4

When asked if he could confirm that he is directing Krrish 4, Hrithik responded that fans already knew and added, "I can’t tell you how nervous I am. I need all the encouragement I possibly can." As fans cheered for him, he said, "I’ll take all the love back with me."

As the video surfaced online, fans showered the actor with love. One tweet read, "And the man himself confirmed that he's directing #Krrish4. You'll do amazing—I knew it!" Another said, "Really excited to see Hrithik the director in Krrish 4." A third added, "Can't wait for his debut as a director."

Earlier, renowned filmmaker Rakesh Roshan took to Instagram to announce that Hrithik would be directing Krrish 4. Sharing a picture with him, he wrote, "Duggu, 25 years ago I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers—Aditya Chopra and myself—to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar, with good wishes and blessings!"

About the Krrish franchise

Krrish 4 is the fourth instalment in the superhero film franchise. It began with Koi... Mil Gaya in 2003, which featured Hrithik and Preity Zinta in the lead roles, along with Rekha, who played Hrithik’s mother. This was followed by Krrish in 2006, which featured Priyanka Chopra as the female lead, and Krrish 3 in 2013, which starred Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Oberoi as the antagonists alongside Hrithik and Priyanka. It is one of the most successful film franchises in India, having grossed ₹575.99 crore worldwide.

Apart from this, Hrithik will also be seen reprising his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the upcoming film War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film marks Jr NTR's Bollywood debut, where he will be seen portraying the antagonist. The film also features Kiara Advani as the female lead and is scheduled to release in cinemas on 14 August.