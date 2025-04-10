Saba Azad shares cosy moments with ‘best fool’ Hrithik Roshan from their US vacation. See pics

Hrithik Roshan is currently in the US for a meet and greet with fans as part of Rangotsav. The actor is accompanied by his girlfriend and fellow actor, Saba Azad, who shared some pictures from their shopping and coffee date. Saba also gave Hrithik a hilarious new nickname. (Also Read: Hrithik Roshan has the cutest post for ‘partner’ Saba Azad on their third anniversary) Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad enjoying vacation together.

On Thursday, Saba took to Instagram and posted several pictures from her vacation with Hrithik. In the first picture, Hrithik is seen wrapping his arms around Saba’s shoulders as she takes a mirror selfie in a mall. The two are wearing overcoats with their heads and ears covered to protect against the cold. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Nothing to see here, just a bunch of hobos freezing their a**es off.” Both can be seen smiling in the photo.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's vacation pic.

The second picture showed Hrithik in a playful mood during a coffee date with Saba. He is seen wearing a white cap, glasses, and a blue jacket. Along with the photo, Saba revealed a hilarious new nickname for him, writing, “Best fool.”

Hrithik Roshan's goofy picture.

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan’s relationship

Hrithik and Saba were first spotted together in February 2022 on a dinner date. The duo later made headlines when they arrived hand-in-hand at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration the same year. They’ve been together for over three years now. Although they’ve remained private in interviews, they don’t shy away from public displays of affection or sharing mushy posts on social media.

Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film

Hrithik will next be seen reprising his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal in War 2. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. It marks Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut, where he will play the antagonist. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2025.