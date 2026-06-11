...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Hrithik Roshan signs with agency behind Oscar-winning films; Hollywood project on the horizon?

Hrithik Roshan signs with Anonymous Content, igniting speculation about his Hollywood debut.

Jun 11, 2026 06:35 pm IST
Written by Vibha Maru
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Renowned production and management company Anonymous Content -- known for backing several Oscar-winning films and critically acclaimed television projects -- has signed Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. The move has sparked speculation that the actor may star in a future Hollywood project. It also places Hrithik among the growing list of Indian celebrities making inroads into the global entertainment industry.

Hrithik signed by Anonymous Content

Hrithik Roshan signed by Hollywood agency, (PTI Photo)(PTI)

According to Deadline, Hrithik, described by the publication as “one of the highest-grossing Indian actors,” has officially signed with the prestigious media company. While no Hollywood project featuring the actor has been announced yet, the association with Anonymous Content has fuelled excitement among fans, many of whom believe an international venture could be on the horizon. Some of the projects backed by the company include The Revenant (2015), Spotlight (2015), Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) and more.

Hrithik's career

Often referred to as the “Greek God of Bollywood,” Hrithik began his acting journey with the blockbuster Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, directed by his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. Over the years, he has cemented his position as one of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars while earning acclaim for performances in films such as War, Super 30, Guzaarish, and Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish, Jodhaa Akbar, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Apart from Priyanka, Alia Bhatt made her Hollywood debut with the Gal Gadot-starrer Heart of Stone. Actors such as Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Vidyut Jammwal, and Radhika Apte are also represented by major Hollywood agencies, while filmmaker Rajamouli has signed with a leading international talent agency.

 
hrithik roshan
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan signs with agency behind Oscar-winning films; Hollywood project on the horizon?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.