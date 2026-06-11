Hrithik Roshan signs with agency behind Oscar-winning films; Hollywood project on the horizon?

Renowned production and management company Anonymous Content -- known for backing several Oscar-winning films and critically acclaimed television projects -- has signed Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. The move has sparked speculation that the actor may star in a future Hollywood project. It also places Hrithik among the growing list of Indian celebrities making inroads into the global entertainment industry.

Hrithik signed by Anonymous Content

Hrithik Roshan signed by Hollywood agency, (PTI Photo)(PTI)

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According to Deadline, Hrithik, described by the publication as “one of the highest-grossing Indian actors,” has officially signed with the prestigious media company. While no Hollywood project featuring the actor has been announced yet, the association with Anonymous Content has fuelled excitement among fans, many of whom believe an international venture could be on the horizon. Some of the projects backed by the company include The Revenant (2015), Spotlight (2015), Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) and more.

Hrithik's career

Often referred to as the “Greek God of Bollywood,” Hrithik began his acting journey with the blockbuster Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, directed by his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. Over the years, he has cemented his position as one of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars while earning acclaim for performances in films such as War, Super 30, Guzaarish, and Koi... Mil Gaya, Krrish, Jodhaa Akbar, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

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{{^usCountry}} On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen reprising his role as Krishna Mehra in the highly anticipated Krrish 4. He is also backing Storm, a high-stakes thriller for Prime Video, which marks his debut as a producer. Priyanka Chopra's success story in Hollywood {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen reprising his role as Krishna Mehra in the highly anticipated Krrish 4. He is also backing Storm, a high-stakes thriller for Prime Video, which marks his debut as a producer. Priyanka Chopra's success story in Hollywood {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Among Indian actors who have successfully transitioned to Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra remains one of the most prominent names. She initially gained international visibility through music collaborations with artists such as Pitbull and will.i.am before making the leap to American television with the lead role in Quantico. She later appeared in films such as Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake, and We Can Be Heroes before taking on leading roles in projects like Isn't It Romantic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among Indian actors who have successfully transitioned to Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra remains one of the most prominent names. She initially gained international visibility through music collaborations with artists such as Pitbull and will.i.am before making the leap to American television with the lead role in Quantico. She later appeared in films such as Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake, and We Can Be Heroes before taking on leading roles in projects like Isn't It Romantic. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} More recently, Priyanka starred alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads of State and also led Frank E Flowers’ The Bluff. She currently has two more Hollywood projects, Amar and Judgment Day, in the pipeline. After a gap of seven years, Priyanka is also set to return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More recently, Priyanka starred alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads of State and also led Frank E Flowers’ The Bluff. She currently has two more Hollywood projects, Amar and Judgment Day, in the pipeline. After a gap of seven years, Priyanka is also set to return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu. {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from Priyanka, Alia Bhatt made her Hollywood debut with the Gal Gadot-starrer Heart of Stone. Actors such as Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Vidyut Jammwal, and Radhika Apte are also represented by major Hollywood agencies, while filmmaker Rajamouli has signed with a leading international talent agency.

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