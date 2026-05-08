Hrithik Roshan, 52, serves nostalgia as he recreates Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai hookstep at wedding; fans love his energy. Watch

In the clip, Hrithik, dressed in a beige kurta-pyjama, is seen dancing enthusiastically to the Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai title song. At the event, which took place at Suryagarh, Hrithik was surrounded by a large group of guests who matched his steps to the iconic 2000 track. Fans could not stop praising his dance moves and energy.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan never fails to impress fans with his dance moves. Over the years, the actor has delivered several iconic hook steps, one of the most memorable being from his debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai . In a recent video that surfaced online, Hrithik was seen performing to the film’s title track at a wedding, leaving fans gushing over his “unbeatable energy”.

One fan wrote, “Hrithik’s dance energy is unbeatable.” Another commented, “His grace will never get old.” Another fan wrote, “Still the most handsome man at 52.” Another comment read, “Look at his expressions, we just witnessed the most original Hrithik Roshan.” Another fan added, “25 years later and he can still dance to the same hookstep with the same energy.” One comment also read, “This is pure nostalgia overload 🔥 Seeing Hrithik Roshan recreate the iconic step from Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai just proves some moments are truly timeless.” Another fan wrote, “Looks like he’s 25 again.”

Hrithik made his grand Bollywood debut as a lead actor with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai alongside Ameesha Patel. Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, the musical romantic drama emerged as a massive box-office success and turned Hrithik into an overnight sensation. The film also featured Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, Ashish Vidyarthi and Satish Shah in key roles. It went on to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of that year, while the title track remains a fan favourite even today.