Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai wasn't tragic, says Ameesha Patel on film's comparison with Saiyaara: 'Can't compare apples, oranges'

Actor Ameesha Patel is all praises for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara but doesn't want it to be compared to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, her debut film with Hrithik Roshan. Speaking with Times Now News, Ameesha said Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was a "massy commercial, romantic film" but "not tragic in any way." Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai (L); Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara.

Ameesha Patel talks about Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Saiyaara

Talking about Saiyaara, Ameesha said that "it was high time" for Bollywood to have a “few fresh faces that run.” "It was high time, this industry needs a few fresh faces and faces that run and people that love it and know how to create new actors, it's very necessary. Saiyaara was a film, honestly, that the Gen Z grabbed more than at all levels, unlike a Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, where you're still sitting 25 years down the line and you're discussing, and you know just the tune is enough to give goosebumps. People still do the tag step, the hook step and everything," she said.

Ameesha doesn't want to compare Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Saiyaara

Ameesha isn't too keen on comparisons between Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Saiyaara. "Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is a very happy film. It had humour, had music, had everything, double roles. It was a massy commercial, downright romantic rom-com kind of film. It was not tragic in any way. So you can't compare apples and oranges. I'm just glad that Gen Z, so-called this new term, got a set of actors for them that they can relate to, and a film that they could grab onto," she said.

About Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

The 2000 musical romantic action thriller was directed by Rakesh Roshan. The film marks the debut of Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. It features Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Bahl, Ashish Vidyarthi, Satish Shah, Farida Jalal, Asha Patel, Rajesh Tandon, and Tannaz Irani. According to Sacnilk.com, the film collected ₹ 78.93 crore globally. It grossed ₹ 73.12 crore in India.

About Saiyaara

The romantic drama, directed by Mohit Suri, stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Saiyaara also stars Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola and Shaad Randhawa in key roles. It is streaming on Netflix starting September 12, two full months after its theatrical release on July 18.

Produced by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshay Widhani, the film has already created history at the box office, after it became the highest-grossing love story of all time. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned ₹329.2 crore nett in India and grossed ₹398.25 crore. The worldwide collection is ₹569.75 crore.