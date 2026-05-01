Hrithik Roshan shares heartfelt poem he wrote for younger son Hridaan on his 18th birthday: ‘The world will test you’

The actor took to his Instagram account on Friday to share a picture of Hridaan with a small audio, in which he recited the poem in Hindi. Meanwhile, in the caption, he posted another poem for him in English. Hrithik wrote in the caption, “Happy 18th birthday Hridaan. I'm no poet, but sharing one I wrote for you in 2021.. because some things are worth repeating."

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan 's younger son, Hridaan Roshan , is celebrating his birthday today! He turns 18. Proud dad Hrithik shared a note for his son as he steps into adulthood, revisiting a poem he had written for him in 2021. Hrithik said that he is proud of him for his vulnerability and steadiness.

The poem then began:

"I'm so proud of the vulnerability you wear so openly, but right behind it-

there exists a second skin… resilient, unshaken.

It's easy to miss.

But I’ve seen it - again and again.

You are a raging fire... behind calm eyes.

You are a yoddha of a different kind.

Not loud, not restless -

but steady, aware and deeply strong.

A kind so rare it often has me bewildered.

A peaceful warrior.

This world needs more of them.

The world will test you. But I already know how you will meet it.

Happy 18th my son. I love you. (red heart emoticon)."

Meanwhile, Sussanne also posted a sweet note for Hridaan on her Instagram account. “You’ve got the most Unbelievable Bright Heart that i have ever seen.. what you see through your lens is so UNIQUE.. Happy happiest 18 Th birthday my Hridaan Jaaan… see the world through your lens… and I know you will add your magic to it… wherever you go. WELCOME to Adulthood.. from here to beyond Time.. spread your goodness and individuality… Near and Far I am always with you relentlessly… love you beyond words.. and so so proud to be your mama,” she wrote in the caption.