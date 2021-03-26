Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan enjoy a movie with their kids: Watch
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan enjoy a movie with their kids: Watch

Actor Hrithik Roshan, his ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan along with their children, watched Godzilla vs. Kong.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, their children Hridhaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan and Zayed Khan at Juhu PVR. (Source: HT/Varinder Chawla)

Actor Hrithik Roshan, his ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan, alongwith their children Hridhaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan on Friday, were spotted as they went for a film screening in Mumbai. In a video, shared by a paparazzo account, they were accompanied by Sussanne's brother Zayed Khan and watched Godzilla vs. Kong.

In the video, Hrithik was seen wearing a grey hoodie, cream coloured pants, black shoes, a cap and sunglasses as he signalled the paparazzi to make way for them to get in the car. Sussanne looked cool in a dark blue bodycon dress paired with white sneakers and a baby pink bag. Zayed was wearing a black long-sleeved T-shirt with white pants. The trio hopped in a black car before leaving the spot.

Check the video here:

On March 24, Sussanne had shared mirror selfies of herself wearing a loose-fitting white shirt over a black top on Instagram. She wore black distressed jeans, a belt to accentuate her waist and a pair of white sneakers.

She captioned the post, “Sometimes in my head.. I think I am a boy... #wednesdaymood #genderfluid.” Her gender-defying look drew praise from her Hrithik. “Hahaha nice pic,” he commented on her post, along with a clapping emoji. Actor Raveena Tandon wrote, “That’s with most Scorpio women.” She added ‘hands raised in celebration’, heart-eyes and kiss emojis.

In December 2020, it was reported that Sussanne was arrested at a Mumbai nightclub for flouting Covid-19 guidelines. However, she took to social media and issued a clarification, slamming the ‘completely incorrect’ and ‘irresponsible' reports.

“Last night I was at a close friend’s birthday dinner & a few of us extended to the Dragon Fly club at JW Marriott, Sahar. At 2.30 am the authorities entered the club. Whilst the club management and the authorities were sorting things out, all the guests present were asked to wait for a period of three hours. We were finally allowed to leave at 6 am. Therefore, the speculation by parts of the media that there were arrests made are completely incorrect and also irresponsible,” she had written.

Sussanne had temporarily moved in with Hrithik during the Covid-19 lockdown so that they could co-parent their sons together.

