Hrithik Roshan takes his ‘leading lady’ mom Pinkie for thrilling jet ski ride; she calls it ‘best birthday present ever’

On Saturday, Pinkie Roshan took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself and Hrithik enjoying the jet ski ride. While Hrithik took charge of the jet ski, Pinkie was seen sitting behind him, holding on tightly. Along with the picture, Pinkie penned a note that read, “Familiar face, right??? Yes, it’s @hrithikroshan on a jet ski — the only difference is that the leading lady is @pinkieroshan, his mommy ♥️. Best birthday present I could ever imagine.”

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan ’s bond with his mother, Pinkie Roshan , is one that never fails to melt hearts. From heartfelt tributes to shared moments of joy, the actor often wears his love for her on his sleeve. Adding yet another memorable chapter to their relationship, Hrithik recently took his mother on an adventurous jet ski ride — a moment Pinkie described as the best birthday present she could have asked for.

She further shared her experience of the ride, writing, “The ride was an experience in the middle of the vast ocean — SURREAL. The best part was having to hold on to my son really tight. He said, ‘Grab!’ I grabbed the opportunity and hugged him soooo tight — firstly out of fear, and once I got used to it, I think I crushed him 😂😂. Love you, my son, for this unforgettable thrill. Having to cling on to you felt like a deep connection.” Reacting to the sweet post, Hrithik commented, “Blessed to have such love, my mama.”

About Hrithik Roshan’s recent release and upcoming work Hrithik was most recently seen in YRF’s spy universe film War 2. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film, which also marked Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut, failed to impress audiences. It received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics and underperformed at the box office, collecting ₹364.35 crore worldwide against a reported budget of ₹400 crore.

The actor will next be making his directorial debut with Krrish 4. Speaking about stepping into the role of a director at an event in the US, Hrithik said, “I am afraid and nervous. I feel like I’m back in kindergarten. It seems I have to grow up in a completely different way all over again. It’s going to be a new challenge — uncertainties, seeking, searching. I’m sure there will be moments when I feel like I’ve made the wrong decision ever. And in my alone moments — the moments when I feel fear — I will remember you all, and I will remember the love.”