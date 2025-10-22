Hrithik Roshan pens sweet birthday wish for ‘Benjamin Button mom’ Pinkie Roshan: ‘A joy for your son to see…’

Actor Hrithik Roshan is in awe of his mom Pinkie Roshan's eyes. The actor took to his Instagram account to share a sweet picture of Pinkie on her birthday today (October 22), while stating that she has the most ‘beautiful eyes in the world.’ Hrithik also called her mom just like ‘Benjamin Button’ as she is growing younger with every passing year. Rakesh Roshan, Pinkie Roshan and Hrithik Roshan smile for a picture at their residence.

Hrithik's birthday post for mom Pinkie

Sharing a close-up picture of Pinkie, Hrithik wrote in the caption, "To the most beautiful eyes in the world ..It's such a joy for your son to see these eyes grow younger as you grow older ... every single year. Happy Birthday my Benjamin button mom. I love you."

To the uninitiated, "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" refers to a famous, satirical short story about a man who ages in reverse, from infancy to old age, written by F Scott Fitzgerald. The story regained cultural relevance after being adapted for the screen by director David Fincher. It starred Brad Pitt in the titular role, along with Cate Blanchett, Taraji P Henson, Julia Ormond, Jason Flemyng, Elias Koteas, and Tilda Swinton. The film was nominated for 13 Oscars and won 3.

Upcoming projects

Hrithik completes 25 years in Bollywood this year. He recently announced his debut as a producer in the OTT space. Hrithik is teaming with Prime Video for a thriller series set in Mumbai, titled Storm. It will be a collaboration with Hrithik Roshan and his banner HRX Films, a division of FilmKraft Productions.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War 2. The YRF film was directed by Ayan Mukerji and also starred Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. The film was the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. It received mixed reviews upon release and underperformed at the box office.