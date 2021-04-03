Hrithik Roshan talks about difficulties with laughing onscreen: 'Learning to let go has been one of the joys'

Hrithik Roshan has been facing the camera for 21 years now. However, the actor has now confessed that he had difficulties laughing onscreen. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture laughing for the camera while sharing his thoughts in the caption.

In the picture, Hrithik was seen wearing a crisp blue suit paired with a white T-shirt. He shared the picture and wrote, "Used to be so difficult for me to laugh on screen . So tensed up all the time . Learning to let go has been one of the joys of my life."

Hrithik's Super 30 co-star Mrunal Thakur took to the comments section and dropped an angelic-looking emoji while celebrity hairstylist Aalim Khan dropped a heart and fire emoji. Other fans also showered the actor with love.

The star recently reunited with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan to celebrate their older son Hrehaan Roshan's 15th birthday. The former couple, Hrithik's parents Rakesh and Pinkie, and their friends were present at the birthday party. Sussanne shared a video montage of the bash on Instagram and wrote, "To the love of my life, my Ray of the brightest Light... you are my everything. My happiest smiles are coz of u #15thbirthday #myHrehaanjaan #weareblessedtohavehim #sincereheart."

Sussanne and Hrithik have been co-parenting their sons following their divorce in 2014. During the Covid-19 induced lockdown, Sussanne had temporarily shifted with the actor to take care of their sons together.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Super 30 and War which released in 2019. Both the movie did well at the box office. Hrithik joined Deepika Padukone earlier this year to announce their first project together. Titled Fighter, the movie will be directed by Siddharth Anand. Sharing the video on Twitter, Hrithik wrote, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride."