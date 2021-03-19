Hrithik Roshan shares acting mantra, asks if his expression is fake or real
- Hrithik Roshan has asked his fans if his expression in his latest picture is fake or real. He has shared an acting mantra regarding, too.
Hrithik Roshan has shared a new picture of himself along with an acting mantra. The actor asked his fans if his expression was real or fake.
Sharing the picture, Hrithik wrote, "Real or fake? They say acting is all about being honest . If you can fake that, you’v got it made."
Hrithik became an overnight star with his debut film as an adult, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000. Since then he has played the lead role in 25 films with his last film, War, being his highest grosser. The 2019 film collected ₹317 crore at the domestic box office. It was directed by Siddharth Anand and also starred Tiger Shroff.
Hrithik will now be seen opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time in Siddharth's Fighter. He will also return to play the title role in the next installment in the Krrish franchise, which is in works. The actor is now planning to try his luck in Hollywood and is looking for the right script. He has signed with an international agency for the same.
He said that he is an unlikely actor. He had told Hindustan Times in an interview, "It was my decision — the biggest one till date — to become an actor. Taking that plunge and that first step was huge. I was the most unlikely candidate for this (acting), which is why I regard it as my greatest achievement."
Also read: When Genelia got jealous on seeing Ritiesh Deshmukh kiss Preity Zinta's hands, watch hilarious video
On being asked about how he looks back at his journey, he had said, "I feel so much like how I felt when KNPH was coming out. I feel like I have come full circle and I am starting out again. I feel as rejuvenated, excited and hopeful as I was then. It’s strange how it’s reminding me of KNPH. In a lot of ways, I feel like I am just starting out. So, I am not looking back at all; I am looking forward."
