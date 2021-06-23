Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hrithik Roshan teases Krrish 4 on 15 years of his superhero debut

Hrithik Roshan teased fans to Krrish 4 as his film completed 15 years on Wednesday. He shared a video on Instagram with a hint in the caption.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 09:54 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share a post on Krrish.

On the 15th anniversary of his blockbuster superhero film Krrish, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan promised the return of the popular franchise with the fourth movie in the series.

The first film, Koi... Mil Gaya, directed by Hrithik Roshan's father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, released in 2003. It was followed by Krrish, which arrived in 2006, and Krrish 3 in 2013.

"The past is done. Let's see what the future brings. #15YearsOfKrrish #Krrish4," teased Hrithik Roshan in a 13-second video clip on Twitter which saw him in his superhero avatar.

Krrish follows the the story of Krishna, the son of the previous film's protagonist Rohit, who inherits his father's superhuman abilities and assumes the identity of the titular hero in the mask. Hrithik Roshan played the triple characters of Rohit, Krishna and Krrish in the film.

It also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rekha. In 2018, Rakesh Roshan had announced that the fourth film in the Krrish franchise will release on Christmas 2020.

In a previous interview with PTI, Hrithik said the shoot will begin on the fourth instalment of Krrish after War, which released in 2019.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut to direct Indira Gandhi's biopic Emergency: 'No one can direct it better than me'

"Right after War, I am going to sit with my father, get everyone together and restart work on 'Krrish 4'. We had put it a little on the side because dad was recovering. Now that he is better, we will kick-start it once more," Hrithik had told PTI in 2019.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was no update on the film until today's tweet by the lead star.

Hrithik Roshan will next be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in filmmaker Siddharth Anand's patriotic-action-drama Fighter.

