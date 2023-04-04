Hrithik Roshan to be back as lead in War 2; Ayan Mukerji to direct film, not Siddharth Anand: Report

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has reportedly been roped in to direct War 2 and actor Hrithik Roshan will play the lead role. Earlier on Tuesday, Ayan shared a long note on Instagram and said that he got a 'very special opportunity'. He revealed that he was asked to direct 'a very special movie'. (Also Read | Ayan Mukerji reveals he will direct ‘a very special movie’)

Hrithik Roshan will play the lead actor in War 2 which will be directed by Ayan Mukerji.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now, taking to Twitter on Tuesday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Big development… Ayan Mukerji to direct War 2 for YRF… Hrithik Roshan confirmed… Aditya Chopra signs Ayan Mukerji to direct War 2… The seventh film in the YRF Spy Universe, which will follow the events of Tiger 3. Hrithik Roshan will essay the principal lead role."

He also tweeted, "YRF SPY UNIVERSE… Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan. Forthcoming Films…Tiger3, War2, Tiger Vs Pathaan. YRF Spy Universe."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the update, a person tweeted, "Woah but should’ve been Siddharth Anand. Best action director currently!" "All the best team #war2 personally I feel. This movie should be directed by Siddharth Aanand," said a Twitter user. "Hope John will be there as Jim in it," read a comment.

Hrithik Roshan will play the lead actor in War 2 which will be directed by Ayan Mukerji.

A tweet read, "Personally Ayan was much in drama movies like past YJHD and wake up sid." "Now I understand why Brahmastra is coming so late will be interesting to see how Ayan will take this gigantic action franchise forward," said a fan.

A part of Ayan's note read, “I also have another piece of news to share...The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently - a very special movie - to step into and direct! What the movie is... More on that when the time is right.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also added, "An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me... one where I will learn, be inspired and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up!! *Opening myself up to all the positive energies in this universe so I can do my best and contribute to that one thing that matters most to me - Indian Cinema! *Love and Light, Ayan."

War, released in 2019, is an action-thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand. It was written by Siddharth, Aditya Chopra, Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is the third installment in the YRF Spy Universe. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Anupriya Goenka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON