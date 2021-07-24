Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hrithik Roshan turns Disney Pixar character in his latest post: 'Bit too much makeup I think?'

Hrithik Roshan has shared a post featuring himself but in an animated version. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Actor Hrithik Roshan on Saturday shared a post featuring himself in an animated version. Taking to Instagram Stories, Hrithik dropped videos of himself from what seemingly is a shooting location. He was in-between shots.

In the first clip, Hrithik Roshan is seen getting ready indoors as his makeup artist and hairstylist give him final touch-ups. He glances through his phone wearing a light blue tracksuit. However, he turned a Disney Pixar character in the video, with the help of a filter. He captioned the clip, "Bit too much makeup I think ?" A female voice is heard saying, "Great, perfect, good job."

In the next clip, he is heard having a conversation with a woman as she asked him about a number. He wrote, "yup" in the clip, in response to his previous question on makeup.

Hrithik often shares videos and pictures, giving fans a glimpse of his life. Known for his dancing skills, he recently took to Instagram and shared a video in which he was grooving at home. He had captioned the post, "On tuesdays I want to be around people who can dance for no reason."

Last week, his film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara completed 10 years of its release. Hrithik along with Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, and Katrina Kaif joined director Zoya Akhtar for a virtual reunion. The cast re-enacted a few iconic scenes from the film and also shared anecdotes.

Speaking about his scuba diving scene, Hrithik said, "The water was freezing, and I was protecting myself from the cold. So I was pretending to come out of it. The shot starts with me on the ladder of the boat. Finally, I said that’s what is making me hold back. I am not allowing myself to be impacted by the water. In the final take, I just went in. Zoya said, ‘Are you sure? The water is really cold!’ I froze. I came out, and it was exactly what that moment needed.”

Meanwhile, fans will see Hrithik next in the action flick, Fighter. For the first time, he will be paired opposite actor Deepika Padukone. He also has Krrish 4 in the pipeline.

