Hrithik Roshan's War 2 to release over Independence Day weekend in 2025; check out release date

The makers of Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 have a release date for fans. Those who are looking forward to the sequel of the hit franchise that starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead role will have to wait till 2025. Previously, Hindustan Times reported that Jr NTR will be marking his Bollywood debut as an antagonist in the film, which will hit screens over the Independence Day weekend. (Also Read: Superspies Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan to come together for the 1st time in Ayan Mukerji's War 2: Report)

War 2 release date

Actor Hrithik Roshan in a still from War.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on X, “#BreakingNews… YRF announces War 2 release date: Independence Day weekend 2025… The sixth film from #YRFSpyUniverse - #War2 - now has a release date… Get ready for mayhem at the #Boxoffice on 14 Aug 2025 [Thursday]… #AyanMukerji directs the film that’s produced by #YRF.”

Expanding the Spy universe

Reportedly, the makers are looking to expand the spy universe. A source previously told that Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are in talks for their spy universe. It is believed that Alia has signed up for a female-led film under YRF. A source said, “There are chances that one may see her in a cameo, owing to the strategy that YRF has been following. They give a glimpse of some character from their other film of the same universe as Salman Khan did in Pathaan and Shah Rukh Khan will do in Tiger 3.”

YRF Spy universe

The YRF spy universe began with the 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger and has seen additions like the 2019 film War and the 2023 film Pathaan, with agents being played by Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Shah Rukh Khan. War 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan are the two films lined up next in the franchise.

War

The prequel was directed by Siddharth Anand and saw Hrithik playing a rogue RAW agent, Kabir while Tiger Shroff played Saurabh, a RAW agent turned mole. The film, which also starred Vaani Kapoor, was a massive success at the box office.

