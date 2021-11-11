Hrithik Roshan wishes cousin Pashmina Roshan on birthday, calls her ‘most beautiful star’

Actor Hrithik Roshan posted a picture with his cousin Pashmina Roshan on her birthday. He also penned a heartfelt note for Pashmina, who turned 26 on Wednesday.

Hrithik posted a few pictures and wished Pashmina saying, “Happy birthday to the brightest most beautiful star I have had the good fortune of knowing so closely. You are truly one of a kind Pashmina. Every year I am prouder and every year I feel more lucky that you are a part of our family. Every moment lived when you are around fills up all hearts with the best kind of love. I love you! So much. Have a year just as bright and amazing as you! Love Duggu bhaiya."

Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan posted a picture from the family's Diwali celebrations to wish her niece. She wrote, “I call her my porcelain doll and today is her birthday wishing you the happiest of happiness my doll @pashminaroshan God bless you️. Keep smiling and keep making the world laugh as you are your funniest best you’re my Cartoon Network loads of love and a day filled with laughter.” Pashmina replied to the post saying, “Love you too much tutu mama! Thankyou!”

Hrithik's sister, Sunaina Roshan also wished her cousin and said, “Happy wala birthday to the most funniest person in our family. May to achieve all that you wished for in this coming year. Love you to the moon n back stay blessed always."

Pashmina is the daughter of music composer Rajesh Roshan and his wife Kanchan, who are also parents to son Eshaan Roshan. Rajesh is Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan's younger brother. He has composed music for several Bollywood films and he frequently collaborates with Rakesh.

Meanwhile, Hrithik has recently wrapped up an action sequence of his upcoming film, the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film Vikram Vedha. The movie is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri, and produced by Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios. Hrithik will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone.

