Hruta Durgule on her first Valentine’s Day after marriage: We will go out for dinner

Actor Hruta Durgule and her director husband Prateek Shah are celebrating their first Valentine’s Day together as a married couple. Interestingly, this is their second V-Day together as a couple. “Last year was our first Valentine’s Day and he came to my set and surprised me. I’m a very low-key girl. Someone investing their time in me or taking efforts for me is enough to woo my heart,” says Durgule.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Today, the two are shooting, however, the actor has ensured that her hubby takes her out for a date. “Luckily I don’t feel we are married. We are still two best friends. And since we are working, we still have to take out time for each other. We crave to spend time with each other. So every time we manage to do that, it is like Valentine’s Day for us. Today we will go for dinner post our shoots. I have asked him to take me out on a date. So, it is still like he is trying to patao (woo) me,” the 29-year-old shares.

The two tied the knot in May last year. Ask him what she is expecting as a V-Day gift and she quips, “I’m hoping I get a very nice gift.I think we both like to travel a lot. We made a goal that we’d travel after working for 3 months. We have planned to go to Paris to celebrate our anniversary.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about love, Durgule who knew Shah for almost nine years sticks to the classic, ‘Pyaar dosti hai.’ “Love for me is more of friendship. It’s trust and it’s respect. We are strong personalities but the way we respect each other is the best part. I’m an introvert and he is an extrovert. But I’m always happy around him,” she ends.