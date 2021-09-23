HT NxT live updates: Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha kick start the virtual event

In the Hindustan Times' virtual edition of HT NxT, Bollywood stars Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, Prajakta Koli, Rasika Dugal, Kirti Kulhari, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sayani Gupta speak about ‘Leading the Change.’

The discussion, which has been divided into four parts, will feature the actors talking about pertinent issues in the field of entertainment.

The first panel discussion features the father-daughter duo, Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha.