HT NxT live updates: Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha kick start the virtual event
- HT NxT: In the inaugural virtual edition of HT NxT, Bollywood stars Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, Prajakta Koli, Rasika Dugal, Kirti Kulhari, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sayani Gupta talk about pertinent issues and offer innovative solutions in the field of entertainment.
The discussion, which has been divided into four parts, will feature the actors talking about pertinent issues in the field of entertainment.
The first panel discussion features the father-daughter duo, Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 23 Sep 2021 05:56 PM
Shatrughan Sinha still regrets not working on Sholay:
“I am still happy that Amitabh Bachchan got such a big platform via Sholay,” he said.
-
Thu, 23 Sep 2021 05:54 PM
Shatrughan feels Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor are great artists but wonders if they have same ‘impact’ as Dilip, Dharmendra
“Today’s stars, like I named Sonakshi (Sinha) for Lootera, Huma Qureshi for Maharani, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor… They are all great artists. But it remains to be seen if they have the same impact as Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and (laughs) I don’t want to take my own name,” Shatrughan said.
-
Thu, 23 Sep 2021 05:48 PM
Shatrughan Sinha on working on four shifts:
Speaking about working on four shifts at a time, Shatrughan that doing four shifts earlier wasn't a good thing, wasn't a great thing; most of the times, it was about the necessity the producers and filmmakers. Now, the industry has become more streamlined. Due to corporate culture, the financial system in the industry has improved, which has helped filming scheduling, giving time to focus on a character.
Back in the day, Shatrughan noted, Shashi Kapoor broke the record of multiple shifts. Raj Kapoor even gave him the nickname taxi.
-
Thu, 23 Sep 2021 05:38 PM
Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha on difference between working then and now:
Speaking about the differences between making films then and now, Shatrughan said that earlier, movies were shouldered by heroes and directors, now it is about team work.
“[Cinema has] changed for the better… Today, it’s all about teamwork… Newcomers and younger stars are doing well today… And that too, as a team," he said.
-
Thu, 23 Sep 2021 05:33 PM
Shatrughan Sinha admits he wan't punctual on the sets
“I used to reach the sets late too. But I was also known for finishing all my work, sometimes even before time, even if I came for the shoot late. I never troubled anyone or threw starry tantrums and said, ‘I am not in the mood to shoot today’, or did not show up for an outdoor shoot or any such things. In fact, even if I was down with fever, I went on the sets,” Shatrughan Sinha revealed during a conversation with Sonal Kalra, Managing Editor (Entertainment) of Hindustan Times.
-
Thu, 23 Sep 2021 04:59 PM
