HT NxT: Shatrughan Sinha wonders if today’s stars Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor have same ‘impact’ as Dilip, Dharmendra

Shatrughan Sinha, in an appearance on the Hindustan Times NxT platform, said that while the present is the ‘best time to be an actor’, especially with the advent of OTT, no one could match the stardom of previous generations. He was speaking with Sonal Kalra, Managing Editor (Entertainment) of Hindustan Times.

“You are right, now is the best time to be an actor. But the earlier generation was more conducive to becoming a star, having that impact and longevity that fans love you for years. Perhaps, the current generation does not have any stars who can create that impact and have that longevity,” he said in Hindi.

“Today’s stars, like I named Sonakshi (Sinha) for Lootera, Huma Qureshi for Maharani, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor… They are all great artists. But it remains to be seen if they have the same impact as Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and (laughs) I don’t want to take my own name,” he added.

Shatrughan was joined on the panel discussion by his daughter Sonakshi Sinha. She called the recent OTT boom a blessing for actors. “So many avenues have opened up, there is literally work for everybody. In fact, there is surplus, and that is such a great thing to happen,” she said.

“I have just finished a series that is bound to release very soon and I had a great time shooting for it. It was a wonderful experience. I am really happy that not only people in India will be able to see it but it is going to reach out to a global audience. The world has become so small now and with the boom on OTT platforms, we are able to reach out to a lot more people, so what can be better for an actor than that?” she added.

Sonakshi will make her digital debut with an Amazon Prime Video series directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. She plays a tough police officer in the show, which also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah.