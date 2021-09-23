HT NxT: Shatrughan Sinha reveals he was three hours late for his own wedding with Poonam Sinha

Veteran actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha and his daughter, actor Sonakshi Sinha, compared notes on how the film industry has evolved over the years at a panel discussion on HT NxT. The two were speaking with Sonal Kalra, Managing Editor (Entertainment) of Hindustan Times.

Shatrughan admitted that he was not very punctual on the sets. “I was three hours late at my own wedding,” he said in Hindi. He married former actor Poonam Sinha (née Chandiramani) in 1980.

“I used to reach the sets late too. But I was also known for finishing all my work, sometimes even before time, even if I came for the shoot late. I never troubled anyone or threw starry tantrums and said, ‘I am not in the mood to shoot today’, or did not show up for an outdoor shoot or any such things. In fact, even if I was down with fever, I went on the sets,” he said.

Shatrughan recalled turning up for the shoot of Gulzar’s Mere Apne when he was unwell. “I suggested that I shoot my entry scene with glasses on. Gulzar saab told me to come back in a day or two once my eyes were better. But I never cancelled a shoot,” he said.

Talking about his daughter Sonakshi, Shatrughan called her ‘over punctual’. “My late father was educated in America and he was so punctual that if he was supposed to be somewhere at 6, he would reach at 5.55 and ring the bell at 6. His granddaughter, Sonakshi, has that quality. My sons, Luv and Kush, are also punctual but Sonakshi is the most punctual of them all,” he said.

Shatrughan also praised the current generation of actors, including Sonakshi and Akshay Kumar, who reach the sets on time and called them ‘true professionals’.