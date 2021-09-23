HT NxT: Prajakta Koli recalls crying on the floor after suffering a creative block, then dad came to her rescue

Content creator and actor Prajakta Koli, known to her fans as MostlySane, in an appearance on the Hindustan Times NxT platform, spoke about hitting creative blocks and how her core team has supported her through the years.

Prajakta Koli said that she is fortunate to have had the same group of people around her ever since she started her career as a content creator and became a social media influencer. She said that her parents are her best friends and that they've always been supportive of her.

Asked about how she deals with creative blocks, she said, “I didn't deal well with it the first time it came my way. It was in August or October of 2017, where I thought ‘this is the end, maybe I should shut down my channel and look for another job or try to study a little bit more because mere se clearly yeh nahi ho raha hai (I clearly cannot do this anymore)’. But I got over that, and it did well for me, because suddenly I got fresher perspective towards creating content. And I got a tight reality check as a creator as to why my videos weren't working.”

She said that it happened several times again, but now, she has made her peace with it and thinks that it is ‘very normal’ and not something worth freaking out about.

She continued, “I had hit a major content block during lockdown, when my father once entered my room and I was on the floor, crying with my camera like ‘I can’t do this, I can't shoot this'. My father entered and he was like, ‘OK’, and he went back and got me a tall glass of cold coffee, and he was like, ‘Come, show me your script’, and he helped me shoot the video…”

Prajakta has over 4 million followers on Instagram, and over 6 million subscribers on YouTube. She has also appeared on the Netflix series Mismatched, which has been renewed for a second season, and will be seen in the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.