IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Web Series / The beauty of content right now is that you don’t have to choose: Prajakta Koli
Prajakta Koli says she looks over negative comments, and is blessed to have a loyal audience. (Photo: Facebook/MostlySaneOfficia)
Prajakta Koli says she looks over negative comments, and is blessed to have a loyal audience. (Photo: Facebook/MostlySaneOfficia)
web series

The beauty of content right now is that you don’t have to choose: Prajakta Koli

The popular YouTuber talks about her recent DIFF award, her foray into Bollywood and how she reads all her comments on social media because she derives validation from her audience!
READ FULL STORY
By Mallika Bhagat
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:34 PM IST

The pandemic made most of us shift gears in life. It was no different for content creators, who had to more actively respond to the demands of digital mediums. But YouTuber Prajakta Koli says she was lucky to not be in complete shock when the lockdown happened. “I had been creating online content for six years, so aisa nahi hua ki hum sochein ki ye kya karein, ye kaise hota hai. Everything I did during the lockdown I had done before; I had shot videos by myself before, conducted hour long video calls to brainstorm and edit those videos. While it wasn’t new, it did get to us when we had to do it for months on end,” she says.

With 2020 behind us, 2021 started on a good note for the Youtuber and actor, whose short film, Khayali Pulao, recently won Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival award for the best short film. Asked how she feels about the recognition and she says, “I just happened to be with the best bunch of people who had a lot more to do with this award than I did. Khayali Pulao was shot across Haryana and I had the luck to play Asha. The fact that the film won as a film is what makes this special.”

But is she one to seek validation for her craft via awards? “I derive validation and motivation from the way my audience reacts to my work. What may be mediocre to me, may be good to my audience and vice versa. Awards are great; it is a great pat on the back and it’s always amazing to be rewarded for something you love so much. For me it is the cherry on top,” she says.

Prajakta has a slew of projects that have kept her busy, one being her big screen debut in Jug Jug Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh. So is Bollywood her destination now? Koli says, “The beauty of content right now is that you don’t have to choose. The boundaries are blurry; it’s no more just Bollywood, or OTT or Youtube. Everything has become just one big pool of content. Audience is king, and they get to pick what they want to do. So as an artist, it is amazing to me that I can be a blogger, while doing a Bollywood film and a series on OTT. So I don’t want to tie myself down to a particular medium and not try new things. That will be unfair.”

Prajakta Koli says she depends on her audience engagement to guide her through the crowded online space. (Photo: Facebook/MostlySaneOfficial)
Prajakta Koli says she depends on her audience engagement to guide her through the crowded online space. (Photo: Facebook/MostlySaneOfficial)

In a crowded online space, how does Koli manage to remain relevant, six years into the business? With a 3.4 million strong following on Instagram, Koli says she depends on her audience engagement to guide her. “I pay a lot of attention to what my audience is trying to communicate to me via comments. I incessantly read through my comments, people think I am a little bit narcissistic (laughs). That is 80% of my process. The remaining 20% is meeting people I look up to, watching content and understanding what’s working. I try to get as much perspective as I can through my team as well,” she opines.

Of late, there have been conversations around social media becoming a breeding ground for hate. How does the blogger navigate her way through negativity on her platforms? “Honestly, after spending so much time online, I’ve come to the conclusion that the only thing that helps me grow is the constructive feedback that I get online. So no amount of attention I pay to useless hate is going to get me anywhere. I will really look over negative comments, and am blessed to have an audience that stands strongly beside me through thick and thin. So it will be unfair to do anything that takes my attention away from them,” she feels.

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Prajakta Koli says she looks over negative comments, and is blessed to have a loyal audience. (Photo: Facebook/MostlySaneOfficia)
Prajakta Koli says she looks over negative comments, and is blessed to have a loyal audience. (Photo: Facebook/MostlySaneOfficia)
web series

The beauty of content right now is that you don’t have to choose: Prajakta Koli

By Mallika Bhagat
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:34 PM IST
The popular YouTuber talks about her recent DIFF award, her foray into Bollywood and how she reads all her comments on social media because she derives validation from her audience!
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Crime and The Family Man are going to come up with season 2.
Delhi Crime and The Family Man are going to come up with season 2.
web series

It is raining seasons of OTT shows

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:20 AM IST
Many fan favourite original web series have been renewed by different OTT platforms making the year a very exciting one for the viewers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rohit Chaudhary at UP Sangeet Natak Academy in Lucknow where he has done several plays. (Deep Saxena/HT Photo)
Actor Rohit Chaudhary at UP Sangeet Natak Academy in Lucknow where he has done several plays. (Deep Saxena/HT Photo)
web series

Rohit Chaudhary: Born in Etawah but made in Lucknow!

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:22 PM IST
‘Bareilly ki Barfi’ actor Rohit Chaudhary feels that his acting career has entirely shaped up in Lucknow. Before his debut film, that was exclusively shot in the state capital, Rohit had spent around six years in the city which he gladly tags as his real training period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyasha Bhardwaj (Sourced photo)
Priyasha Bhardwaj (Sourced photo)
web series

I’m busy wrapping three web shows: Priyasha Bhardwaj

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Last seen in series like ‘Aarya,’ and ‘Mirzapur-2’, young actor-model Priyasha Bhardwaj believes that one right move in one’s career can change things overnight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier review: Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in a still from Marvel's new Disney+ show.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier review: Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in a still from Marvel's new Disney+ show.
web series

Falcon and the Winter Soldier E1 review: Marvel is back to action-packed roots

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:05 PM IST
  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier review: Marvel's second Disney+ show is a return to more conventional storytelling, but risky in its own way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Monica says the experience of playing Peeplika was so specific that felt like it was written by the divine.
Monica says the experience of playing Peeplika was so specific that felt like it was written by the divine.
web series

Monica Dogra: I was replaced in as many as 6-7 projects and it was heartbreaking

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 04:55 PM IST
The musician-actor talks about her intermittent acting career, “things didn’t happen as expected, I didn’t know why. It was tough. I was fortunate I had music” and her experience of starring in The Married Woman.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Akshay Singh)
(Akshay Singh)
web series

My next will be an Indo-European project: Akshay Singh

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:38 AM IST
After doing shows like ‘Kashmir,’ ‘Aandhi’ and internationally acclaimed film ‘Pinky Beauty Parlour,’ writer, filmmaker and actor Akshay Singh feels he has come a long way but still there was a lot to be done
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant starts her next project.
Rakhi Sawant starts her next project.
web series

Rakhi Sawant begins shooting for her digital debut Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:29 PM IST
  • Rakhi Sawant has shared a glimpse from the sets as she began shooting for her digital debut, a web series titled Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barun Sobti admits there was a lot of resistance while casting him in Asur and Halahal. (Photo by Waseem Gashroo/Hindustan Times)
Barun Sobti admits there was a lot of resistance while casting him in Asur and Halahal. (Photo by Waseem Gashroo/Hindustan Times)
web series

Barun Sobti: Most sensible actors build their image than their craft as that’s how the industry functions

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:58 PM IST
With Asur and Halahal’s success behind him, the actor talks about the “difficult industry” to make it in and sustain in; says here image matters a lot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swastika says, “I am an established brand in my industry and I don’t want to do something for the heck of it.”
Swastika says, “I am an established brand in my industry and I don’t want to do something for the heck of it.”
web series

Swastika Mukherjee: I don’t want to do mediocre work for the Bollywood stamp

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 02:02 PM IST
The Bengali actor feels Paatal Lok and Dil Bechara “put me on the national map and It has been a long journey 20 years to reach this point.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vandana Singh (Sourced photo)
Vandana Singh (Sourced photo)
web series

Vandana Singh: You’ve to learn to prove yourself over & over again

By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Known for shows like ‘Ishq Ka Rang Safed’, ‘Aaj ki Housewife Sab Jaanti Hai’ and ‘Udaan’, actor Vandana Singh strongly feels that coming from a non-film background didn’t impose any limit on her
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in Avengers: Endgame.
Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson in Avengers: Endgame.
web series

Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan on how they learned who'd get Cap's shield

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 07:23 PM IST
  • Ahead of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's debut this Friday, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan recalled how they learned who'd get Captain America's shield in Avengers: Endgame.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Seema Khan arrives with good friend Maheep Kapoor.(Varinder Chawla)
Seema Khan arrives with good friend Maheep Kapoor.(Varinder Chawla)
web series

Bollywood wives Maheep, Bhavana, Neelam join Seema's birthday bash

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:22 AM IST
  • The entire team of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives including Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari and producer Karan Johar came together for Seema Khan's birthday bash. Other celebs joined them too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden on sets of Citadel.
Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden on sets of Citadel.
web series

Priyanka swings off harness with Richard Madden in leaked pics from Citadel sets

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:59 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden were seen shooting for their upcoming series, Citadel, in England. Citadel is a 'global event', a collection of spy series from the Russo Brothers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arham Abbasi has recently shot web series ‘Prayag’ in his hometown Lucknow. (Sourced photo)
Arham Abbasi has recently shot web series ‘Prayag’ in his hometown Lucknow. (Sourced photo)
web series

Arham Abbasi: I just want to win hearts with my craft

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Lucknowite Arham Abbasi is currently doing a TV serial, has a film and three OTT shows coming up this year. Playing a guy-next-door, baddie, student leader, gangster and a shemale, he is enjoying the variety of roles he is getting to play.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP