Influencer of the week: Meet Prajakta Koli, India's top female YouTuber with 5 million subscribers

Influencer of the week: Meet Prajakta Koli, India’s top female YouTuber with 5 million subscribers

The first edition of our weekly award to the girl who had her video screened at the UN and has debuted in a short film

brunch Updated: Sep 06, 2020 06:11 IST
Shruti Nair
Shruti Nair
Hindustan Times
Koli, 27, has 5 million subscribers on YouTube, 2.1 million Insta followers and 51 fan clubs
Koli, 27, has 5 million subscribers on YouTube, 2.1 million Insta followers and 51 fan clubs
         

Two years into a successful YouTube career, when Prajakta Koli, 27, had a creative block, she almost gave up on her channel. Today, she is India’s top female comedy YouTuber and her channel, Mostly Sane, has five million subscribers and 2.1 million Insta followers.

She has collaborated with Bollywood stars, had one of her videos screened at the United Nations and is the Indian ambassador for YouTube’s global initiative, Creators for Change.

“A few months into the job of an RJ (after graduation), I realised I was horrible at it. That’s when Sudeep Lahiri (of One Digital Entertainment) suggested I start a YouTube channel,” she says.

“The guy [who trolled me] recently deleted his tweet soon after. At least be committed in your hate!”

Love-hate relationship

Prajakta has 51 fan clubs on Instagram but she says, it gets creepy when fans turn up at her doorstep. And love is also accompanied by trolls. When recently was trolled on Twitter she says: “It is funny as he deleted the tweet soon after. At least be committed to the hate!”

Tube demands

Prajakta’s popularity is being overshadowed by Montu – a fictional character she plays. “I try to strike a balance between what audiences want to watch and what I want to create,” she says.

(Clockwise) A still from Prajakta’s short, Khayali Pulao; A still from her video screened at the UN; Montu, a fictional character she plays on her channel, is overshadowing her popularity (inset)
(Clockwise) A still from Prajakta’s short, Khayali Pulao; A still from her video screened at the UN; Montu, a fictional character she plays on her channel, is overshadowing her popularity (inset)

For most YouTubers, endorsements and brand sponsorships are the main source of income but Prajakta doesn’t do anything she does not believe in. “Even if a deal will fetch good money, I’ll not walk over my credibility for it,” says Prajakta who has recently debuted in a short called Khayali Pulao!

