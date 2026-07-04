Huma Qureshi gives savage reply to Tanmay Bhat on Alia Bhatt's Alpha vs Baby Do Die Do: ‘I would go to Latent’

This week saw two spy films headed to the cinemas. One is Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha, while the other is Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s Baby Do Die Do, which also marks the siblings' first production venture. As part of the usual promotions, things took a surprisingly funny turn when Huma Qureshi joined Tanmay Bhatt for a chat that quickly became the highlight of the day.

Huma Qureshi's hilarious reply leaves everyone laughing

Huma Qureshi’s hilarious retort to Alpha clash joke lights up promo conversation.

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During the conversation on Tanmay Bhatt's YouTube channel, the comedian jokingly brought up the box office clash between the two films. Tanmay said, “Huma, I am so happy for you. It's like you have proven that if you stick to your mission and if you work hard and you stay focused, one day you can also lose your box office to Alpha and it is exciting for all of us.”

Everyone on the panel, including Rohan Joshi and Aaditya “Kullu” Kulshreshth, burst into laughter. Huma, however, had an even sharper comeback ready.

She replied, “Thanks Tanmay. It is a very small film, very tiny film, independently made, independently produced, also releasing on our own. So we are a very small film, and if you want a big film, I would go to like Latent and not come here."

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{{^usCountry}} Her response instantly caught everyone by surprise and left the entire room laughing. The joke landed because Alia Bhatt and Sharvari had promoted Alpha on the premiere episode of Samay Raina's controversial show, India’s Got Latent Season 2 on Netflix, making Huma's witty reference even more timely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her response instantly caught everyone by surprise and left the entire room laughing. The joke landed because Alia Bhatt and Sharvari had promoted Alpha on the premiere episode of Samay Raina's controversial show, India’s Got Latent Season 2 on Netflix, making Huma's witty reference even more timely. {{/usCountry}}

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About Baby Do Die Do and Alpha

Baby Do Die Do is directed by Nachiket Samant and marks Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem's first production under the Saleem Siblings banner, in association with Pune 04 Film. The film also stars Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, Rachit Singh, Marudha Shekhawat, Vidya Malvade, Arun Kushwah and Himanshu Malik.

Meanwhile, directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari along with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role of Kabir in a cameo appearance.

On its opening day, Friday, Huma Qureshi's Baby Do Die Do saw a modest start at the box office, collecting a net of ₹0.40 crore from 778 shows across theatres.

In contrast, Alpha, headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, registered a significantly stronger opening. The film earned ₹9.25 crore on day one alone, backed by a wide release across 7,534 shows.