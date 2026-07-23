Actors Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem joined a growing band of celebrities who have thrown their weight behind the ongoing student protests in Delhi and the rest of the country. They were accompanied by fellow actor Rachit Singh. Late in the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday, the actor siblings and Rachit showed up at Jantar Mantar in the national capital and marched with the students to show solidarity with their protests. For over thousands of students, led by the Cockroach Janta Party, have been protesting in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the education system.

Huma and Saqib at Jantar Mantar

Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem at Jantar Mantar.

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On Thursday morning, vlogger Syed Umair Ali shared a video of Huma and Saqib walking with the protesters at Jantar Mantar. A text on the video said it was shot at 2:13 AM. The video showed Huma, dressed in a black top and jeans, smiling and walking with the protesters. Rachit, dressed in a casual white shirt, walked beside her, occasionally taking her hand. Saqib could be seen walking alongside them. Rachit and Huma recently worked together in the film Baby Do Die Do, which was produced by Huma and Saqib under their banner.

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What are the protests about

{{^usCountry}} Tens of thousands of young protesters, led by the Cockroach Janta Party, are assembled at Jantar Mantar, a designated protest site in New Delhi, calling on Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down. Protests have also sprung up in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru. “This movement will not stop until we get the resignation of Pradhan,” the CJP said a post on X. “We will fight together, we will win together.” Pradhan has struck a defiant tone in response to the protests, accusing the Congress party of using “students as political tools to manufacture disruption,” according to a post on X on Tuesday. He said the government was committed to addressing students' concerns about the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, one of the world’s largest medical admission exams, which triggered the recent protests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tens of thousands of young protesters, led by the Cockroach Janta Party, are assembled at Jantar Mantar, a designated protest site in New Delhi, calling on Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down. Protests have also sprung up in cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru. “This movement will not stop until we get the resignation of Pradhan,” the CJP said a post on X. “We will fight together, we will win together.” Pradhan has struck a defiant tone in response to the protests, accusing the Congress party of using “students as political tools to manufacture disruption,” according to a post on X on Tuesday. He said the government was committed to addressing students' concerns about the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, one of the world’s largest medical admission exams, which triggered the recent protests. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier this week, the protests turned violent as public anger culminated in violent demonstrations in the capital when police used batons and tear gas to disperse crowds. On Tuesday, police forcibly removed senior opposition leaders from a sit-in outside Prime Minister Modi’s home.