Huma Qureshi reveals her parents doubted her first film offer: ‘They thought it was a prostitution racket’

Actor Huma Qureshi has revealed that when she received her first film offer, her parents were far from thrilled, saying they were convinced it was a “prostitution racket.” She added that it took a lot of convincing to get her parents on board and let her try her luck in Bollywood. Most recently, Huma Qureshi was seen in Season 4 of Maharani.

Huma looks back

During an interview with Mid-day India, Huma looked back at her parents’ first reaction to her decision to pursue a career in Bollywood.

Huma said, “My parents didn't believe it. They thought, why would somebody cast you? I think it's the most audacious thing they had heard. They thought it was a prostitution racket; they were convinced.”

“Now, when I look back at them, I'm like, you really had no faith in my ability to gauge anything for myself. But yeah, it took a bit of convincing, and of course, my parents don't come from this world. Even now, I don't think they have too much understanding of the ways of the industry,” she added.

Despite the apprehensions, Huma decided to take the plunge and explore the opportunity. She said she went to the office, read the script, and the next day they called her for a screen test. Huma revealed that the film was never made, which made her sad.

More about Huma

After featuring in a few short films and commercials, Delhi-based Huma rose to fame with Anurag Kashyap’s gritty thriller Gangs of Wasseypur: Part 2 in 2012. Since then, her journey in Bollywood has been a mix of highs and lows.

She has delivered hits such as Ek Thi Daayan, Badlapur and Jolly LLB 2, but failed to generate the expected response with films such as Dedh Ishqiya and D-Day. Most recently, she was seen in Season 4 of Maharani and played the role of a cop in the film Bayan, which was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). She also starred in Jolly LLB 3. She is seen as the antagonist in Netflix’s Delhi Crime 3.