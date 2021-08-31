Siddhant Karnick: We should help Afghanis on humanitarian grounds

Siddhant Karnick has been disturbed about the Afghanistan crisis and seeing the visuals of helpless people trying to leave the country. The actor urges people to try to find out the actual on ground developments and “not just the ones the western media is propagating”

He says, “It is shocking to see clips on social media. Human rights have been violated so much in Afghanistan. The country has seen so much war that their and ours understanding of it is quite different. It is easy to stand on a high pedestal and talk when we are not willing to do much about it. So, what can we do? We can be more aware and try to do what we can do as Indians and individuals. Try to find out for ourselves what’s happening on ground. If you can help on humanitarian grounds, help them through various NGOs that are helping refugees. It is not possible to go on ground so there are ways to help.”

For the actor, who plays a Taliban commander in his upcoming film about a real life story of the kidnapping of a Swiss couple who manage to escape, learning about their point of view and their culture which interesting. Talking about his experience, he shares, “We have heard just one side of the story through media and mostly American films. It is important to understand that there are good and bad people in a bad scenario. We get biased and judgemental but as actor, I can’t. My film will give another point of view about the Taliban. My dad, who was in Army in counter insurgence, had told me about Afghan mercenaries who came to Kashmir that one country’s terrorist is another country’s freedom fighter. That’s food for thought.”

Looking forward to his film releasing at the Zurich film festival, he is excited as he has never “been in a gala audience before”. He exclaims, “It is such an honour, so surreal. For me, screening hi badi baat hai. Today is a great time for Indian actor to showcase their talent at global platforms. Casting agents are not looking at casting a typical Indian fellow. I feel fortunate to be an actor in today’s time.” The actor, who is shooting for “one of the biggest films” is glad that 2021 has started off very well for him.