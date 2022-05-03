Hundreds throng Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat on Eid for a glimpse of the actor, chant his name. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's fans once again landed at his house in Mumbai's Bandra for a glimpse of the actor. Over the years, Shah Rukh had made it a tradition to step out on his balcony on Eid and wave to his fans. He has not been doing it for the last two years due to the pandemic.

On Tuesday, despite no hints of an appearance by the actor himself, his fans thronged Shah Rukh's home Mannat, regardless. Coronavirus cases in Mumbai are lower than what they have been over the last two Eids and there is no restriction on large gatherings either. (Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan trolled 'old-fashioned' in-laws on wedding day: 'Chalo Gauri burka pehno, it's time for namaz')

Photos and videos from Mannat show fans gathered in hundreds for a glimpse of the actor. Many carried placards professing their love for Shah Rukh Khan and a few even chanted ‘we love Shah Rukh’. Traffic on the road was also impacted due to the increasing crowd of fans.

Over the last few years, Shah Rukh is always accompanied by his youngest child, son AbRam. In 2019, Shah Rukh and AbRam were joined by American late night host David Letterman as they shot for his talk show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, for Netflix. David watched in awe as the crowd cheered for Shah Rukh and the actor waved at them from the balcony. Shah Rukh later shared a video on Twitter to thank his fans for spending their Eid with him. “Thank u all for spending your Eid with me... May God bless u all with health and happiness," he wrote in his tweet.

Recently, Shah Rukh met the author of Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh at his home. Author Shrayana Bhattacharya met him last week and gifted him her book. In an Instagram post, she said she sat down with Shah Rukh for an hour-long meeting at Mannat on Sunday.

"They say you should never meet your heroes. Whoever wrote/thought that had clearly never encountered @iamsrk After meeting him for an hour at Mannat last night, I can only say that he is superhuman, not of this universe, yet the most humane... A million thanks to @poojadadlani02 without whom this would not have happened," she wrote. Published by HarperCollins India, Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh: India's Lonely Young Women and the Search for Intimacy and Independence was launched last year and received widespread acclaim.

Shah Rukh will be seen next in Pathaan and Dunki.

