Mumbai, As someone who started her acting career as a teenager, Tara Sutaria has a message for the youth navigating social media perceptions today: be mindful and stay true to yourself. I have been conscious about staying true to myself: Tara Sutaria

The 29-year-old, known for Disney sitcom "The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir" and films "Student of the Year 2", "Marjaavaan", and "Ek Villain Returns", said surrendering to the digital age is an "individualistic choice".

"I'm fortunate that I have a very grounding support system in my family that has never allowed for that sort of behaviour... to just get consumed in the world of social media. It's easy to do that... I have been conscious about staying true to myself," Sutaria told PTI on the sidelines of the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI here.

She added that individuals have the freedom to decide when to engage with social media.

"I have consciously stayed away from letting that happen, and I'm much happier for it. To anyone who might be young and impressionable... at that sort of age where you feel like being on your phone all the time and socialising in that sort of content, just be mindful, be aware, stay true to yourself, and don't let social media sway you in any direction because it's very possible to let that happen but try not to," she said.

The "Apurva" actor on Saturday turned showstopper for the British fashion brand ASOS's 'A Summer of Style' collection with AJIO. She wore an all-black floor-length lace gown with a plunging neckline.

Sutaria said she is happy that the brand is now available in India.

"I've been shopping online a lot. So to work for the brand feels really special. I love white and black. Anyone that has been following me knows that I love these colours."

While there is no specific garment that could be called her favourite, the actor said anything that matches with the theme and event of the day would be her pick.

"I love fashion, I love style. For me, anything that suits my body type or the vibe of the brand ... I'm quite happy with anything that suits that. It could be a lehenga, a saree or a gown like I'm wearing. It could also just be a T-shirt and shorts or jeans," she added.

On the acting front, there are reports that Sutaria is set to star in "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups", co-starring "KGF" star Yash.

When asked to comment on the speculation, the actor said there are some "exciting things" lined up, not only in her film career, but also in the music and food spaces.

"Lots of very exciting announcements soon."

Sutaria also weighed in on the North versus South cinema debate.

"I don't think it's been a debate for quite some time now. There's success everywhere, and to celebrate the success of the South and the North, and every part of the country, has been long warranted. I'm happy everybody is coming together, finally. It's been a wonderful celebration.

"Over the last few years we've seen great films from everywhere being celebrated, and it's great that we're coming together," she said.

LFW X FDCI concludes on Sunday.

