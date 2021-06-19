'I love you with all my heart': Farhan Akhtar pens note for 'dearest Milkha Singh ji'

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is heartbroken at the death of Milkha Singh. He took to Twitter and Instagram to share a note and pay his tributes to the late athlete.

Milkha Singh died at 11.30 pm on Friday night at the age of 91. He had tested positive for Covid-19 in May this year.

In his note, Farhan Akhtar wrote that Milka will 'always be alive'. "Dearest Milkha ji, A part of me is still refusing to accept that you are no more. Maybe it's the stubborn side I inherited from you.. the side that when it sets it's mind on something, just never gives up. And the truth is that you will always be alive. Because you were more than a large hearted, loving, warm, down to earth man," he wrote.

"You represented an idea. You represented a dream. You represented (to use your own words) how hard work, honesty and determination can lift a person off his knees and get him to touch the sky. You have touched all our lives. For those who knew you as a father and a friend, it was a blessing. For those who didn't as a constant source of inspiration and a reminder of humility in success. I love you with all my heart," he added.

Farhan played Milkha Singh in a biopic on the late athlete. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehta, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag earned accolades from critics and was a hit with fans too.

Also read: 'Inspiration for generations to come': Twitter mourns after Milkha Singh passes away at 91

Milkha Singh was also impressed with Farhan's portrayal of him in the movie. "He is exactly how I wanted to see myself on screen. Full credit to (director) Rakeysh Mehra for seeing me in Farhan. Many actors, including Akshay Kumar, wanted to play Milkha Singh. But Farhan has done ‘kamaal’. He has replicated me on screen. He even resembles me. The body language and discipline that Farhan adopted to play me... yeh koi maamooli baat nahin hai (it was not easy),” he had said upon the movie's release.