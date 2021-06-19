'Inspiration for generations to come': Twitter mourns after Milkha Singh passes away at 91

Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh passed away at the age of 91 on Friday after complications developed due to Covid-19. The former athlete, who represented India at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, the 1960 Olympics in Rome, and the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo, lost a month-long battle with Covid at a top hospital in Chandigarh.

Milkha, famously known as 'Flying Sikh', had contracted the viral contagion last month and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a top hospital due to "dipping levels of oxygen".

The sports fraternity mourned Milkha Singh's death and united in paying tributes to the legendary sportsperson on Twitter.

Here are all the reactions:





Very very sad news for all #Indians, legend Shri Milkha Singh Ji passed away just a while back. — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) June 18, 2021

We join the nation in mourning the loss of the iconic 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh.



His incredible achievements will continue to inspire future generations. May his soul rest in peace 🙏💐#RIP pic.twitter.com/Uo8OjUMZIo — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 18, 2021

मैं आपसे वादा करता हूँ मिल्खा सिंह जी कि हम आपकी अंतिम इच्छा को पूरा करेंगे।

India has lost it's star. Milkha Singh Ji has left us but he will continue to inspire every Indian to shine for India. My deepest condolences to the family. I pray for his soul to rest in peace🙏 pic.twitter.com/mQVRvfozkB — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 18, 2021

India mourns the sad demise of legendary sprinter Shri Milkha Singh Ji, The Flying Sikh. He has left an indelible mark on world athletics. Nation will always remember him as one of the brightest stars of Indian sports. My deepest condolences to his family and countless followers. pic.twitter.com/HsHMXYHypx — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 18, 2021

An inspiration for generations to come. Your legacy will fly high, always.



Our heartfelt condolences to his family. Rest in peace #MilkhaSingh. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nzB9aMTSll — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) June 18, 2021

At MoYAS, we are deeply saddened with the demise of legendary athlete Shri #MilkhaSingh Ji. The nation has lost a precious jewel of Indian sports,today. His life journey will continue inspiring generations to come.



Our sincere condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5Ry1JvzcKa — Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) June 18, 2021

The Padma Shri awardee was 91 and is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

As per news agency PTI, his condition turned critical this evening as he developed complications, including fever and dipping oxygen saturation levels, after a bout with Covid-19, in the Intensive Care Unit of the PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh.

(With PTI inputs)

