“I was drowsy because of medicines,” Hemant Birje on meeting with an accident

Actor Hemant Birje, his wife Amana, and daughter Reshma are recuperating from injuries as they are taking rest in Pune. “I am alright now. Yes, I have body pain, a few injuries on my forehead. My wife is also hurt. But God has been kind that we are alive,” says Birje.

It happened so that Birje was driving to his “birth and native place” Pune from Mumbai, when his car on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, rammed into the road divider at the Urse toll booth on Tuesday night.

Narrating the episode, Birje shares, “I had tablets for the viral fever. I was drowsy because of the medicine. Suddenly my eyes were shutting on the Express Highway. Once your close your eyes (then) right-left jo aaya usko thokte chale gaye.”

Although Birje’s car crashed and was “outbalanced”, no one else was hurt. “The locals took us to the hospital. I was unconscious till then,” he recalls. Birje “regrets” driving despite him feeling drowsy. “Now when I think about it, I should have stopped and slept for some time. Pune was just 30 minutes away so I thought I’ll stretch it. I will reach home and sleep nicely. And it’s even written on those medicines that one shouldn’t drive after taking them. I didn’t read them,” he laments.

No action has been taken against Birje, he reveals the police was cordial and cooperative.