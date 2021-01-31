IND USA
Ibrahim Ali Khan's aunt Saba on seeing him as a grown up: 'You're a success story who's made it on his own'

Saba Ali Khan, sister of Saif Ali Khan, has showered praises on her nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan and his latest photo shoot. She called him a success story.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Ibrahim Ali Khan has recently posed for a photo shoot.

Saba Ali Khan has penned a small note of appreciation for her nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan, who has now grown into a young man. Recently, pictures of the 19-year-old in designer ensembles have surfaced on the internet.

Sharing one such stunning picture of him in a black sherwani, aunt Saba wrote on Instagram, "STANDING TALL. Ive seen the baby,the young boy,the youthful teen and now mahshallah a grown man. I'm an aunt bursting with pride. You're a success story who's made it on his own. Wishing you life's very best. Love you. #proud#aunt#ibrahimalikhan #character #speaks#volumes#stay#REAL." Saba is the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim's father.

Ibrahim has recently posed for a photo shoot in ensembles by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, pictures of which are going viral.

While Ibrahim has already earned a huge fan following of his own, Saif had recently said that his son should maintain some distance from the social media. Talking about Ibrahim becoming an actor in near future, he had told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “Like Hrithik Roshan, he should just explode on screen. There will be comparisons with me, he can’t avoid that, but he’s still growing, developing his own personality, so it’s best to be seen less for now.”

Earlier, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore had said on Kareena Kapoor's What Women Want that Ibrahim was the only one among her grandkids who looks like a Pataudi. She had said, “They are all very different from each other and it’s really wonderful that I have two grown-up grandchildren and two very little grandchildren. So I am enjoying both. And I think Sara’s interviews, I just love and I am proud of her. And Ibrahim is the only one who looks like a Pataudi. He is kind of tall and he likes cricket.”

Also read: Ananya Panday's mesmerising video from Maldives vacation is all you need on a Sunday

Ibrahim is Saif Ali Khan's second child with ex-wife Amrita Singh. They also have an elder daughter, actor Sara Ali Khan. Saif also has a son Taimur with second wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and the couple are now set to welcome their second child.

