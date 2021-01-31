IND USA
Ananya Panday in a still from the video.
Ananya Panday's mesmerising video from Maldives vacation is all you need on a Sunday

Ananya Panday has shared an aesthetically shot throwback video from her New Year vacation in the Maldives.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:30 AM IST

Ananya Panday has shared a mesmerising throwback video from her Maldives vacation with her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter. The two had flown to the tourist location to ring in the New Year together.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ananya wrote, "I’m blue da ba dee da ba daa promise this is the last Maldives post hehe," along with a laughing emoji.

The aesthetically shot video opens with a wide shot of the vast blue sea and the camera moves backwards to include Ananya in the frame, who emerges out from the water in an infinity pool. The camera then revolves around her as the actor takes a look at the sea behind her. She is seen in a check pink bikini and turns back to the camera to smile for the lens before it again zooms out to give a view of the sea.


The video received more than 1.6 million views in a few hours and around 3000 comments from her fans and followers. Singer Sophie Choudry commented to the post, "This is so gorgeous." Ananya's BFF Shanaya Kapoor reacted, "No I want more," and further added, "Can I post the jet ski one?" A fan wrote, "Super cool," while another said, "so beautiful".

Ananya had shared several stunning pictures of herself in vibrant bikinis as she soaked some sun and enjoyed chilling in water. While neither she nor Ishaan shared any pictures of them together, it was evident the two were together as they went on to share their solo shots from the same location. The two were finally spotted together at the Mumbai airport on their return.


Also read: Priyanka Chopra spends a blissful weekend as she chills in a pool in a red bikini. See pics

Ananya and Ishaan had witnessed the release of their film Khaali Peeli during the coronavirus pandemic. Ananya will now be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Liger. The first look of the film was recently released and it showed Vijay as a boxer, while sporting a curly, blonde wig.

ananya panday ishaan khatter

Preity Zinta made her Bollywood debut with Dil Se in 1998.
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to being in a relationship. (Varinder Chawla)
Priyanka Chopra's film The White Tiger released few days back.
Preity Zinta made her Bollywood debut with Dil Se in 1998.
Katrina Kaif has shared a funny new video.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on January 24.
Aditya Om in Lucknow (HT Photo)
After a terrific 2020 with releases like Raat Akeli and Serious Men, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up to shoot as many four films in the coming months.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh during their mehendi ceremony in Italy.
Actor Darshan Kumaar will be seen next in the Bollywood projects, Toofan and an untitled suspense thriller and web series such as Aashram 3 and The Family Man 2.
Kangana Ranaut was impressed by the song.
Zareen Khan has spoken about her resemblance with Katrina Kaif.
Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathan is being shot in Dubai.
Hrithik Roshan praised ex-wife Sussanne Khan's creativity as she shared a glimpse of her work.
Navya Naveli has started a new project, where she will work towards women empowerment.
Hansal Mehta has again called his film Simran a mistake.
