Ananya Panday's mesmerising video from Maldives vacation is all you need on a Sunday
Ananya Panday has shared a mesmerising throwback video from her Maldives vacation with her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter. The two had flown to the tourist location to ring in the New Year together.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Ananya wrote, "I’m blue da ba dee da ba daa promise this is the last Maldives post hehe," along with a laughing emoji.
The aesthetically shot video opens with a wide shot of the vast blue sea and the camera moves backwards to include Ananya in the frame, who emerges out from the water in an infinity pool. The camera then revolves around her as the actor takes a look at the sea behind her. She is seen in a check pink bikini and turns back to the camera to smile for the lens before it again zooms out to give a view of the sea.
The video received more than 1.6 million views in a few hours and around 3000 comments from her fans and followers. Singer Sophie Choudry commented to the post, "This is so gorgeous." Ananya's BFF Shanaya Kapoor reacted, "No I want more," and further added, "Can I post the jet ski one?" A fan wrote, "Super cool," while another said, "so beautiful".
Ananya had shared several stunning pictures of herself in vibrant bikinis as she soaked some sun and enjoyed chilling in water. While neither she nor Ishaan shared any pictures of them together, it was evident the two were together as they went on to share their solo shots from the same location. The two were finally spotted together at the Mumbai airport on their return.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra spends a blissful weekend as she chills in a pool in a red bikini. See pics
Ananya and Ishaan had witnessed the release of their film Khaali Peeli during the coronavirus pandemic. Ananya will now be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Liger. The first look of the film was recently released and it showed Vijay as a boxer, while sporting a curly, blonde wig.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiara arrives to meet Sidharth, is surprised to see paparazzi outside his home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka spends a blissful weekend as she chills in a pool in a red bikini
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did you know Preity's decision to enter Bollywood was based on a coin flip?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif shows crazy new way of tying your hair, can you figure it out?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun and Natasha will start their new life in this beautiful home. Watch video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditya Om: I’ll prefer to wait than do just anything
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Even if a bad film is released in 5000 screens, it will make 20-30 crore on day one
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Henna artist Veena Nagda reveals what Ranveer-Deepika told her at their mehendi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Darshan Kumaar: You need to have patience, work hard for Aashrams and Avrodhs to happen to you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fan's music video on 'Sherni Kangana' impresses actor: 'Your love is all I have'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zareen on comparisons to Katrina: 'No filmmaker wants to work with a duplicate'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SRK's fans share videos of action scenes being shot for Pathan in Dubai. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan is amazed as Sussanne Khan works on an interior design project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Naveli takes on troll who told her to 'get a job': 'I do have a job'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hansal Mehta jokes about his mistakes: Supporting Hazare and making Simran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox