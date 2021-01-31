Ananya Panday has shared a mesmerising throwback video from her Maldives vacation with her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter. The two had flown to the tourist location to ring in the New Year together.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ananya wrote, "I’m blue da ba dee da ba daa promise this is the last Maldives post hehe," along with a laughing emoji.

The aesthetically shot video opens with a wide shot of the vast blue sea and the camera moves backwards to include Ananya in the frame, who emerges out from the water in an infinity pool. The camera then revolves around her as the actor takes a look at the sea behind her. She is seen in a check pink bikini and turns back to the camera to smile for the lens before it again zooms out to give a view of the sea.





The video received more than 1.6 million views in a few hours and around 3000 comments from her fans and followers. Singer Sophie Choudry commented to the post, "This is so gorgeous." Ananya's BFF Shanaya Kapoor reacted, "No I want more," and further added, "Can I post the jet ski one?" A fan wrote, "Super cool," while another said, "so beautiful".

Ananya had shared several stunning pictures of herself in vibrant bikinis as she soaked some sun and enjoyed chilling in water. While neither she nor Ishaan shared any pictures of them together, it was evident the two were together as they went on to share their solo shots from the same location. The two were finally spotted together at the Mumbai airport on their return.





Ananya and Ishaan had witnessed the release of their film Khaali Peeli during the coronavirus pandemic. Ananya will now be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Liger. The first look of the film was recently released and it showed Vijay as a boxer, while sporting a curly, blonde wig.

