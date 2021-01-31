IND USA
Priyanka Chopra's film The White Tiger released few days back.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra spends a blissful weekend as she chills in a pool in a red bikini. See pics

Priyanka Chopra, who has been busy promoting her new film, The White Tiger, took time out to relax and enjoy the weekend. See her pictures here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:04 AM IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra leads a hectic life but that does not mean she does not take time out to relax and unwind. On Saturday, she shared a gorgeous picture of herself chilling in a pool, possibly at home, and gave major weekend vibes.

Sharing it on her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Doing Saturday right. Happy Saturday." She has a red bikini on and looks relaxed. She shared another picture and wrote "have a nice weekend" flashing a 'V' sign.

Priyanka Chopra now has 60 million followers on Instagram.


Priyanka also shared a screenshot of her Instagram page as her followers on the photo-sharing platform touched 60 million.

Priyanka has been rather busy, promoting her new film, The White Tiger. The response has been positive. Writing about it, Hindustan Times wrote: "Based on Aravind Adiga’s Booker Prize-winning novel, The White Tiger is a cynical movie -- an angry antithesis to the crowd-pleasing Slumdog Millionaire. That it has been directed by a foreigner, Ramin Bahrani, is somewhat fitting. Although the situation is changing, with Serious Men and Sir, two other films about servitude that released in the same year, mainstream Indian filmmakers generally lack the cultural perspective to tackle relevant themes such as casteism and the oppression of minorities in their own backyard."

Priyanka, who plays a girl called Pinky and appears in a supporting role, is elated with the praise the film and the performances have been getting from her industry colleagues. Grammy-winning singer Cardi B to Bollywood sensation Hrithik Roshan, all have nice things to say about the film.

Also read: Navya Naveli hits back at troll who told her to 'get a job'. This was her reply

Appearing on Variety‘s Awards Circuit podcast, Priyanka mentioned how her husband, singer Nick Jonas was so impressed with her performance that he said how she could become 'the first Jonas to win an Oscar'.

Priyanka, of course, had to chase the makers to be a part of the film. She mentioned: "I’m really looking for a trajectory where I have the ability to play various characters and genres and not be bogged down or put into a box or a stereotype of what I can do,” she said. “That was my career in India. I've played various different characters, and I've played a lot of immersive parts."

