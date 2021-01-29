Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas told her she may become 'first Jonas to win an Oscar' for The White Tiger
- Priyanka Chopra has said that in India, she played a wide variety of characters, and that she refuses to be stereotyped in Hollywood.
Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas, is so impressed with her performance in The White Tiger, he believes she could become 'the first Jonas to win an Oscar'. Priyanka plays Pinky in the film, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel.
Priyanka in an appearance on Variety‘s Awards Circuit podcast said that she went after the film. It didn't land in her lap.
“I’m really looking for a trajectory where I have the ability to play various characters and genres and not be bogged down or put into a box or a stereotype of what I can do,” she said. “That was my career in India. I've played various different characters, and I've played a lot of immersive parts."
Nick has been championing Priyanka's performance in the film since before it came out. Priyanka said, "He was like, 'You may be the first Jonas to win an Oscar.'"
Before the film's release, Nick posted a video of himself watching its trailer, and wrote, "Get ready! This movie is unreal and my wife @priyankachopra is exceptional in it."
And after its release, he tweeted, "The White Tiger is out now on @netflix !!! So incredibly proud of my wife @priyankachopra for her work as both an actor and a producer on this movie. Everyone do yourself a favor and go watch this movie right now! Congrats to the entire cast and crew and creative team."
Directed by Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger was released on Netflix on January 22. It stars Adarsh Gaurav in the lead role, and Rajkummar Rao in a supporting part.
Priyanka made her Hollywood debut with the television series Quantico. She has appeared in Baywatch and We Can Be Heroes. She is currently filming Citadel, a series produced by the Russo brothers.
