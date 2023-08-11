IFFM 2023 full winners list: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Rani Mukerji, Sita Ramam win top honours
Some of the other winners at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne this year included Alia Bhatt's Darlings and Kanu Bahl's Agra among others.
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards once again took center stage, honouring the finest cinematic gems from the Indian film industry. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, and Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur's romantic film Sita Ramam were among the top honours at IFFM this year. (Also Read: Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar bond at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Varma also attend)
Complete list of winners
Jury Awards
Best Documentary - To Kill A Tiger
Best Indie Film - Agra
Best Performance in Film (MALE) - Mohit Agarwal for Agra
Best Performance in a film (FEMALE) - Rani Mukerji for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
Best Director - Prithvi Konanur - Hadinelentu (Seventeeners)
Best Film - Sita Ramam
Best Performance (MALE) in a Series - Vijay Varma for Dahaad
Best Performance (FEMALE) in a series- Rajshri Deshpande for Trial By Fire
Best Series - Jubilee
Best Short Film - People’s Choice - Connection Kya Hain by Nilesh Naik
Best Short Film - Australia - Home by Mark Russel Bernard
Honourary Awards
Equality in Cinema Award - Darlings
People’s Choice Award - Pathaan
Award to Karan Johar for his 25 years as a filmmaker
Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema - Kartik Aaryan
Diversity in Cinema Award - Mrunal Thakur
Disruptor Award - Bhumi Pednekar
Rainbow Stories Award - Onir for Pine Cone
About IFFM
This annual event, held in the heart of Australia, honours the remarkable talents of the Indian film fraternity, spanning movies and OTT series. The prestigious awards night was an evening of glamour and recognition, where the best of Indian cinema and the OTT landscape were acknowledged for their outstanding contributions.
The awards ceremony, held at the iconic Hamer Hall in Melbourne in all its grandeur, witnessed the convergence of artists, filmmakers, and enthusiasts. The 2023 IFFM awards night not only paid tribute to the excellence achieved in the past year but also showcased the dynamic and evolving landscape of Indian entertainment celebrating the diversity of the films and content from the subcontinent.