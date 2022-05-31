IIM Bangalore alumnus shows all the 3 Idiots shoot locations at college. Take a tour with these pics

Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi's film 3 Idiots was filmed in IIM Bangalore. Photos comparing the scenes from the film to their real-life location at the campus have surfaced on the internet. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film featured Aamir, Sharman and Madhavan as engineering students. The widely-shared pictures showcase the film's popular scenes – from the admission of students to their iconic class graduation moment. (Also read: When Aamir Khan shaved his head because a girl rejected him, admitted he was 'a very intense' lover)

The pictures are originally shot and shared by an IIM Bangalore alumnus. They compare memorable scenes from the film to the real life campus of the institute. “IIM Bangalore X 3 idiots series,” read the caption of the post. Reportedly, the photographer relate to the characters of the film, which inspired him to create the series.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Absolutely flawless!” Comparing the alumnus to R Madhavan’s character Farhan Qureshi, someone commented, “PGP 2020-22 Ka Farhan Qureshi.” “Every photo fits so perfectly! Great series well done,” added someone else.

During the shooting of 3 Idiots, the entire film team had reportedly stayed in the IIM Bangalore hostel for a couple of months. Aamir decided to stay at the hostel to get into his character; he interacted with students to know about their daily lives. “The star actor met students regularly during mornings and evenings and chatted with them about their routine studies and way of life. He inquired about how an IIM-Bian student thinks,” a student had said in an old interview.

Aamir will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Interestingly, he will be reuniting with his 3 Idiots co-star, Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh in the film. It is releasing on August 11 this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON